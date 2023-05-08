5 highlights from King Charles’ Coronation Concert





Dubbed Britain’s biggest party, King Charles III’s coronation concert did not disappoint.

Stars from around the world took to the stage at Windsor Castle on 7 May, concluding the weekend-long celebration of the king and queen’s crowning.

Here are five highlights from the spectacular night:

A star-studded lineup

The likes of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, and Take That took to the stage to make it a memorable night.

Even Tom Cruise made an appearance, through a pre-recorded video message.

"You can be my wingman any time," Cruise told King Charles.

Britain came out in their numbers

The star-studded concert was attended by 20 000 people while millions more joined from across the world via a live stream.

The Royal kids

Out of all the royals, it looks like young Princess Charlotte and Prince George had the most fun at the concert.

The Prince of Wales’ children were seen singing and dancing along to many of the performances throughout the concert – so adorable!

The Coronation Choir

The 300-strong choir was made up of amateur singers from different backgrounds.

Singers include an all-deaf sign performance organisation, a female South Asian choir, the London Fire Brigade, black-cab drivers, and members of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

They gave a tear-jerking performance of Brighter Days by Emeli Sandé.

Prince William’s touching speech

The heir to the throne, Prince William delivered a beautiful speech at the concert, playing homage to the late Queen Elizabeth.

"As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future. And I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. She would be a very proud mother,” says the Prince of Wales.

William cheered his father on, sharing his gratitude, "Pa, we are all so proud of you”.

