Govt should have probed De Ruyter’s corruption allegations at Eskom - Pretorius
JOHANNESBURG - The head of the legal team at the state capture inquiry, Paul Pretorius, said claims by former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter should have been investigated by government when they were first made.
De Ruyter has come under fire for not providing names and more details after an explosive interview on eNCA where he said an estimated R1 billion a month was being siphoned off.
He also pointed fingers at the African National Congress.
De Ruyter has since appeared before Parliament but declined to give names.
Read:
- Ex-Eskom accountant sentenced for fraud, ordered to pay back over R500,000
- Corruption at Eskom probably at more than R1bn a month, De Ruyter tells Scopa
Advocate Pretorius on Monday said the approach by authorities was incorrect.
“You don’t say to De Ruyter, only when you have been to a police station and laid a complaint about a specific crime, will we listen to you – that’s nonsense. There must be a comprehensive anti-corruption strategy.”
Pretorius added that high-level attention must be given following such claims: “At a strategic and high level for any anti-corruption effort to be effective and that is what is missing”.
Meanwhile, Business leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso defended the organisation's support of a criminal assessment of the risks to Eskom, saying it was in the best interests of the country.
This article first appeared on EWN : Govt should have probed De Ruyter’s corruption allegations at Eskom - Pretorius
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
More from Local
FAKE NEWS! No, you will not be required to pay a licence fee for your car radio
A statement claiming that South Africans would be charged R401 for owning a car radio has been labelled as fake.Read More
Approach of winter signals greater demand for support from vulnerable groups
The provincial government says its resources alone cannot meet the increased demand for services during winter.Read More
[LISTEN] Stellenbosch's Krotoa building to have formal renaming ceremony in May
The RW Wilcocks building at Stellenbosch University was renamed the Krotoa building, and will have a formal renaming ceremony.Read More
Slow start to the granting of new metered-taxi operating licences by CoCT
Of the nearly 2000 applications made since March, only 112 have yet been processed, according to the City of Cape Town.Read More
39% of South Africans think their lives will get worse within 5 years: survey
If you are feeling down about life as a South African lately, you are not alone.Read More
No arrests following second attempted hit on Jerome Booysen's club owner son
Joel Booysen was shot in the thigh by unknown suspects in Green Point on Friday.Read More
Anti-apartheid activist dies by assisted suicide: 'A wonderful gift'
Anti-apartheid activist Klaas de Jonge recently died by physician-assisted suicide in the Netherlands at the age of 85.Read More
G4S employees allegedly paid R120k to facilitate Bester’s escape
Thabo Bester, dubbed the Facebook rapist escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022 but was later captured in Tanzania with his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana.Read More
PRIME makes kids 'mad'. It must be banned! - School Governing Bodies
The National Association of School Governing Bodies is calling for PRIME to be banned at schools. Here's why...Read More