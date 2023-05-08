Celebs who refused to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert





The royal coronation took place on Saturday (6 May), with 19.3 million tuning in via BBC One and 11.7 million on ITV, while global audiences figures are estimated at 2.5 billion.

The coronation is an occasion for pageantry and celebration, but it's also a solemn religious ceremony that has remained the same for over a thousand years.

As is customary, after King Charles III was officially ordained (which took a really long time), some festivities began which included a royal concert.

For most, performing at the royal coronation would be considered an honour, but these celebs said, 'no thank you' to the royal request while royal family member, Meghan Markle, like these celebs, didn't pitch at all.

1) Adele

Adele is one of only three artists to have the 'Big Four' Grammy awards.

2) Harry Styles

Singer Harry Styles. ©buzzfuss/123RF.COM

3) Sir Elton John

Sir Elton John.

4) The Spice Girls

Spice_Girls_2008_01.jpg: Eric Mutrie from Canada derivative work: Frcm1988 (talk)

5) Robbie Williams

Image by Melanie from Pixabay.

If you watched, you'll know that Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings, Alexis French, Tiwa Savage, and Mzansi's own Pretty Yende performed and it seemed to have gone down a treat.

Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' at the King Charles III Coronation Concert.@BBC courtesy#CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/NU0bXY0Ayc ' Andrea Bocelli (@AndreaBocelli) May 7, 2023

Many artists did not want to be associated with the spectacle in a climate of economic decline and spiraling inflation.

Other reports have highlighted how the royal family gained much of their wealth and prestige through colonialism, making the coronation seem a bit tone-deaf.

The British concentration camps in Kenya, 1952 to 1960. They stole trillions of dollars from Kenya. Rape, the women and girls. And killed thousands of African men and boys. The British empire. King Charles is not our king pic.twitter.com/gbEg8vXIyp ' Black diaspora Voice. (@BlackdiasporaV1) May 6, 2023

So Charles gets £250mill spent on his coronation & complains to Camilla “this is boring”. Good to know the King appreciates the £ spent while millions of his “subjects” are forced to use food banks. Heaven forbid he tried to get a GP appointment or a Dentist in this country. FFS ' Claire #EnoughIsEnough 💙 (@clairebubblepop) May 7, 2023

National Lottery money that was used for foodbanks was instead given to King Charles and Queen Camilla for their £250M Coronation. pic.twitter.com/2AnKHeqSXp ' Alexis 🎖️MNOSL (@ArchewellBaby) May 7, 2023

So, while some Brits are happy to have an official king... others are questioning the amount of money spent on this ceremony.

As they say... long live the king.

