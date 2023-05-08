Celebs who refused to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
FAKE NEWS! No, you will not be required to pay a licence fee for your car radio A statement claiming that South Africans would be charged R401 for owning a car radio has been labelled as fake. 8 May 2023 3:19 PM
Approach of winter signals greater demand for support from vulnerable groups The provincial government says its resources alone cannot meet the increased demand for services during winter. 8 May 2023 3:07 PM
[LISTEN] Stellenbosch's Krotoa building to have formal renaming ceremony in May The RW Wilcocks building at Stellenbosch University was renamed the Krotoa building, and will have a formal renaming ceremony. 8 May 2023 2:49 PM
View all Local
Phalatse resolute about lifting lid on ponzi scheme allegations against Gwamanda Phalatse told Eyewitness News that the DA was assisting the victims of Gwamanda who have incriminating evidence regarding his alle... 8 May 2023 6:35 AM
'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding' Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding. 5 May 2023 5:09 PM
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline. 5 May 2023 12:01 PM
View all Politics
39% of South Africans think their lives will get worse within 5 years: survey If you are feeling down about life as a South African lately, you are not alone. 8 May 2023 11:11 AM
[LISTEN] SARS seizes R10m worth of Bitcoin mining equipment in Vryburg The South African Reserve Service seized R10 million of bitcoin mining equipment illegally tapped into the grid. 8 May 2023 8:54 AM
[LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you? When deciding where to live, choosing whether to buy or rent can be a tough call for most people. 5 May 2023 3:45 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Blended family 101: Introduction, splits and everything in between A Clinical Psychologist breaks down how to navigate blending a family and how to cope if things go sour. 8 May 2023 3:39 PM
Life hack: How to keep your spaghetti mop white Finding that your spaghetti mops aren’t lasting as long? We’ve got the trick for you! 8 May 2023 2:57 PM
[WATCH] Tom Cruise says King Charles can be his 'wingman', Maverick-style From one pilot to another, Tom Cruise gives King Charles a heartfelt speech. 8 May 2023 2:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Singing Siya returns home after successful knee op Bok skipper Siya Kolisi took to social media to show he's in high spirits after leaving hospital where he underwent successful kne... 6 May 2023 6:21 PM
Andrew "Jaws of Life" Rabutla reflects on his stellar career With over 250 appearances for Cosmos across two spells with a venture into Greece in between and also represented South Africa. 5 May 2023 7:32 PM
[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex Construction is expected to be completed by 2025. 5 May 2023 5:44 PM
View all Sport
Spotify notes streaming spike for Backstreet Boys ahead of SA tour It comes as fellow 90s popstars Westlife today announced they've added two South African dates to their current world tour. 8 May 2023 1:51 PM
[WATCH] Popular kids' show 'Bluey' under fire for fat-shaming and fatphobia Popular Australian children's TV show 'Bluey' has edited an episode after concerns that it was potentially fat-shaming characters. 8 May 2023 11:16 AM
Celebs who refused to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert From Sir Elton John to Adele, these musicians said, 'no thank you' to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert. 8 May 2023 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Anti-apartheid activist dies by assisted suicide: 'A wonderful gift' Anti-apartheid activist Klaas de Jonge recently died by physician-assisted suicide in the Netherlands at the age of 85. 8 May 2023 9:46 AM
'A dream come true'- SA soprano Pretty Yende on coronation performance South African opera star Pretty Yende performs at King Charles III's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday. 6 May 2023 11:23 AM
WATCH coronation of King Charles III live from 11:25 am on YouTube The British Royal Family is providing a live feed of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. 6 May 2023 10:33 AM
View all World
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
View all Africa
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Celebs who refused to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert

8 May 2023 10:26 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien

From Sir Elton John to Adele, these musicians said, 'no thank you' to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert.

The royal coronation took place on Saturday (6 May), with 19.3 million tuning in via BBC One and 11.7 million on ITV, while global audiences figures are estimated at 2.5 billion.

The coronation is an occasion for pageantry and celebration, but it's also a solemn religious ceremony that has remained the same for over a thousand years.

As is customary, after King Charles III was officially ordained (which took a really long time), some festivities began which included a royal concert.

For most, performing at the royal coronation would be considered an honour, but these celebs said, 'no thank you' to the royal request while royal family member, Meghan Markle, like these celebs, didn't pitch at all.

1) Adele

Adele is one of only three artists to have the 'Big Four' Grammy awards. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Adele is one of only three artists to have the 'Big Four' Grammy awards. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2) Harry Styles

Singer Harry Styles. ©buzzfuss/123RF.COM
Singer Harry Styles. ©buzzfuss/123RF.COM

3) Sir Elton John

Sir Elton John. Picture: @eltonjohn/Instagram.
Sir Elton John. Picture: @eltonjohn/Instagram.

4) The Spice Girls

Spice_Girls_2008_01.jpg: Eric Mutrie from Canada derivative work: Frcm1988 (talk)
Spice_Girls_2008_01.jpg: Eric Mutrie from Canada derivative work: Frcm1988 (talk)

5) Robbie Williams

Image by Melanie from Pixabay.
Image by Melanie from Pixabay.

If you watched, you'll know that Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings, Alexis French, Tiwa Savage, and Mzansi's own Pretty Yende performed and it seemed to have gone down a treat.

Many artists did not want to be associated with the spectacle in a climate of economic decline and spiraling inflation.

Other reports have highlighted how the royal family gained much of their wealth and prestige through colonialism, making the coronation seem a bit tone-deaf.

@travelroadie The amount of foodbanks in this Country and we spend millions on already rich people to have a party!! You can shove your coronation up your arse #fyp #fypシ #viral #celtic #coronation #wasteofmoney #foodbank ♬ original sound - HereCelts

So, while some Brits are happy to have an official king... others are questioning the amount of money spent on this ceremony.

As they say... long live the king.


This article first appeared on KFM : Celebs who refused to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert




8 May 2023 10:26 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien

More from Lifestyle

What happens to the kids when a blended family splits?

[LISTEN] Blended family 101: Introduction, splits and everything in between

8 May 2023 3:39 PM

A Clinical Psychologist breaks down how to navigate blending a family and how to cope if things go sour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to keep your spaghetti mop clean. Photo: Pixabay/Ortega Ulloa

Life hack: How to keep your spaghetti mop white

8 May 2023 2:57 PM

Finding that your spaghetti mops aren’t lasting as long? We’ve got the trick for you!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image from: Tom Cruise News, @TCNews62

[WATCH] Tom Cruise says King Charles can be his 'wingman', Maverick-style

8 May 2023 2:15 PM

From one pilot to another, Tom Cruise gives King Charles a heartfelt speech.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla: The Royal Family on Twitter

Queen Camilla dubbed 'the ultimate side chick' in un-PC coronation memes

8 May 2023 1:19 PM

This weekend was King Charles III's coronation, and as we’ve come to expect with major global events, it spawned a ton of memes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman sitting on a toilet and using phone. Photo: Pexels/Miriam Alonso

[LISTEN] Our cellphones have 10 TIMES MORE bacteria than toilet seats

8 May 2023 1:14 PM

Are you guilty of taking your phone into the bathroom? You might want to stop.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : Jurgen Hansmann / 123rf

2 of world's 35 best hiking spots are in the Western Cape, says US travel firm

8 May 2023 12:33 PM

Travel adventure firm Explore has included the two Western Cape hikes on their list of the 35 best in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: YouTube screengrab from the New York Post's YouTube page

[WATCH] A sh***y situation: Runner poops during marathon

8 May 2023 12:19 PM

Barbara Friedman chats about trending topics today like runners with 'no regrets', answering nature's call during a race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© milkos/123rf.com

48% of students in Johannesburg screen positive for probable depression - study

8 May 2023 11:33 AM

Almost half of Johannesburg students in a new study screened positive for probable depression.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ alessandroguerriero/123rf

[LISTEN] Are you getting the most out of your medical aid scheme?

8 May 2023 11:05 AM

Neesa Moodley, Daily Maverick's Personal Finance Editor speaks about getting the most out of your medical aid scheme amidst high tariffs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Coronation Concert celebrates King Charles and Queen Camilia. Photo: Twitter/@RoyalFamily

5 highlights from King Charles’ Coronation Concert

8 May 2023 9:09 AM

Britain hosted one of its biggest parties to celebrate the king and queen's crowning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Image from: Tom Cruise News, @TCNews62

[WATCH] Tom Cruise says King Charles can be his 'wingman', Maverick-style

8 May 2023 2:15 PM

From one pilot to another, Tom Cruise gives King Charles a heartfelt speech.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Backstreet Boys. Picture: Instagram/@backstreetboys

Spotify notes streaming spike for Backstreet Boys ahead of SA tour

8 May 2023 1:51 PM

It comes as fellow 90s popstars Westlife today announced they've added two South African dates to their current world tour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Popular kids' show 'Bluey' under fire for fat-shaming and fatpobia

[WATCH] Popular kids' show 'Bluey' under fire for fat-shaming and fatphobia

8 May 2023 11:16 AM

Popular Australian children's TV show 'Bluey' has edited an episode after concerns that it was potentially fat-shaming characters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BREAKING NEWS] Westlife is coming to South Africa!

8 May 2023 10:04 AM

Iconic boy band Westlife will perform in South Africa in November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Majozi from Facebook page

Majozi on his new single, a possible album and going off-label

6 May 2023 3:41 PM

"Honest" is the name of the new track by popular South African musician Majozi, who is now finding his way as an independent artist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Screengrab of 'We Will Rock You' image on the Artscape's website

We Will Rock You (the musical) is on at the Artscape Opera House until 4 June

5 May 2023 2:06 PM

Londiwe Dhlomo chats about the details around Queen's iconic rock band turned musical, We Will Rock You.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Kfm social media engagement team Screengrab from @Kfm_za: Facebook story

[LISTEN] 'It's by time.' Suidooster's, Oom AB, dies - to enjoy retirement

5 May 2023 1:09 PM

Suidooster shocks viewers with the death of one of it's main characters, Dullah in a heartbreaking scene - here's why Dullah died.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© daviles/123rf.com

3 binge-worthy reviewed and highly recommended series

5 May 2023 11:12 AM

Matt Green, CapeTalk's resident film reviewer reveals three MUST-WATCH series to binge when you get the chance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Cape Town MyCiTi bus. Picture: Graeme Raubenheimer/EWN

Going to DHL Stormers vs. Bulls game? Use MyCiTi shuttles to avoid traffic

5 May 2023 10:47 AM

With over 30k people coming in to the City to watch the DHL Stormers vs. Bulls game, here are ways to avoid high-traffic areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer-songwriter, Adele. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Vogue Taiwan

Happy 35th birthday, Adele! We celebrate the singer and her funniest moments

5 May 2023 10:28 AM

Celebrate Adele’s birthday with some of her most hilarious moments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

FAKE NEWS! No, you will not be required to pay a licence fee for your car radio

Local

No arrests following second attempted hit on Jerome Booysen's club owner son

Local

[BREAKING NEWS] Westlife is coming to South Africa!

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Legendary group Ladysmith Black Mambazo announces SA Legacy tour

8 May 2023 7:27 PM

‘It was painful’: Woman recounts terrifying journey from Sudan to SA

8 May 2023 7:19 PM

Sindiso Magaqa's murder trial postponed after witness unavailable

8 May 2023 6:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA