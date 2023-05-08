No arrests following second attempted hit on Jerome Booysen's club owner son





- Booysen is the son of alleged gang boss Jerome Booysen - The shooting happened close to the Cape Talk and KFM studios in Green Point - No one has yet been arrested in connection with the shooting

The gunmen behind the shooting of a suspected gang boss's son in Green Point last week remain at large.

Club owner Joel Booysen was shot in the thigh close to his Jet Lounge bar and ran for cover inside the nearby Cape Quarter shopping precinct.

Booysen is the son of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss, Jerome Booysen, also known as "Donkie".

A TikTok video appearing to show the aftermath of the shooting has been viewed and appears to show Booysen receiving help from members of the public.

Police have confirmed a case of attempted murder has been opened following the shooting on Somerset Road on Friday at around 12:30pm and have confirmed that no arrests have yet been made.

“Preliminary reports indicate that unknown gunmen opened fire at an adult male, wounding him. On arrival at the scene, the members were informed that the victim was already taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment."

Jerome Booysen is the alleged head of the Sexy Boys gang.

He is due to stand trial later this year alongside alleged underworld kingpin Mark Lifman for the murder of ‘Steroid King’ Brian Wainstein.

Wainstein was shot at his Constantia home in front of his wife and child in 2017.

One of the younger Booysen's own TikTok videos is titled 'Raised by a gangster and proud."

