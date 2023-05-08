[LISTEN] Are you getting the most out of your medical aid scheme?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
FAKE NEWS! No, you will not be required to pay a licence fee for your car radio A statement claiming that South Africans would be charged R401 for owning a car radio has been labelled as fake. 8 May 2023 3:19 PM
Approach of winter signals greater demand for support from vulnerable groups The provincial government says its resources alone cannot meet the increased demand for services during winter. 8 May 2023 3:07 PM
[LISTEN] Stellenbosch's Krotoa building to have formal renaming ceremony in May The RW Wilcocks building at Stellenbosch University was renamed the Krotoa building, and will have a formal renaming ceremony. 8 May 2023 2:49 PM
View all Local
Phalatse resolute about lifting lid on ponzi scheme allegations against Gwamanda Phalatse told Eyewitness News that the DA was assisting the victims of Gwamanda who have incriminating evidence regarding his alle... 8 May 2023 6:35 AM
'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding' Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding. 5 May 2023 5:09 PM
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline. 5 May 2023 12:01 PM
View all Politics
39% of South Africans think their lives will get worse within 5 years: survey If you are feeling down about life as a South African lately, you are not alone. 8 May 2023 11:11 AM
[LISTEN] SARS seizes R10m worth of Bitcoin mining equipment in Vryburg The South African Reserve Service seized R10 million of bitcoin mining equipment illegally tapped into the grid. 8 May 2023 8:54 AM
[LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you? When deciding where to live, choosing whether to buy or rent can be a tough call for most people. 5 May 2023 3:45 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Blended family 101: Introduction, splits and everything in between A Clinical Psychologist breaks down how to navigate blending a family and how to cope if things go sour. 8 May 2023 3:39 PM
Life hack: How to keep your spaghetti mop white Finding that your spaghetti mops aren’t lasting as long? We’ve got the trick for you! 8 May 2023 2:57 PM
[WATCH] Tom Cruise says King Charles can be his 'wingman', Maverick-style From one pilot to another, Tom Cruise gives King Charles a heartfelt speech. 8 May 2023 2:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Singing Siya returns home after successful knee op Bok skipper Siya Kolisi took to social media to show he's in high spirits after leaving hospital where he underwent successful kne... 6 May 2023 6:21 PM
Andrew "Jaws of Life" Rabutla reflects on his stellar career With over 250 appearances for Cosmos across two spells with a venture into Greece in between and also represented South Africa. 5 May 2023 7:32 PM
[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex Construction is expected to be completed by 2025. 5 May 2023 5:44 PM
View all Sport
Spotify notes streaming spike for Backstreet Boys ahead of SA tour It comes as fellow 90s popstars Westlife today announced they've added two South African dates to their current world tour. 8 May 2023 1:51 PM
[WATCH] Popular kids' show 'Bluey' under fire for fat-shaming and fatphobia Popular Australian children's TV show 'Bluey' has edited an episode after concerns that it was potentially fat-shaming characters. 8 May 2023 11:16 AM
Celebs who refused to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert From Sir Elton John to Adele, these musicians said, 'no thank you' to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert. 8 May 2023 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Anti-apartheid activist dies by assisted suicide: 'A wonderful gift' Anti-apartheid activist Klaas de Jonge recently died by physician-assisted suicide in the Netherlands at the age of 85. 8 May 2023 9:46 AM
'A dream come true'- SA soprano Pretty Yende on coronation performance South African opera star Pretty Yende performs at King Charles III's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday. 6 May 2023 11:23 AM
WATCH coronation of King Charles III live from 11:25 am on YouTube The British Royal Family is providing a live feed of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. 6 May 2023 10:33 AM
View all World
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
View all Africa
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Are you getting the most out of your medical aid scheme?

8 May 2023 11:05 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Medical aid

Neesa Moodley, Daily Maverick's Personal Finance Editor speaks about getting the most out of your medical aid scheme amidst high tariffs.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick, on what one needs to take into account when taking out or restructuring one’s medical cover.

Listen to her expert advice below.

Moodley says to save on medical aid schemes or tariff increases:

- Choose a Network option - where specific hospitals and GPs are covered in designated areas

- Consider a core hospital cover topped up with medical insurance to cover day-to-day GP and pharmacy benefits

- Invest in GAP cover so you aren't slapped with high co-payments at an unexpected time

- If you're considering changing medical aid plans, ask for an annual claims statement to cut out unnecessary offerings

- Use an insurance broker to select an appropriate GAP Cover

Moodley also says that you should be aware of paying adviser commission fees as part of your medical aid scheme and recommends using it to your advantage...

I don't know if many people are aware, but when you pay a medical aid contribution, you're paying the adviser commission fees regardless of whether you're using the healthcare broker or not, the medical schemes already price that in. So, if you're already paying for it, you might as well use it and then the healthcare broker who has the expertise can guide you through the process.

Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor - Daily Maverick

If you'd like more finance advice like this, catch Money Talks on Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit, Mondays at around 6.40am.

Scroll up to listen to all the expert's advice.




8 May 2023 11:05 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Medical aid

More from Lifestyle

What happens to the kids when a blended family splits?

[LISTEN] Blended family 101: Introduction, splits and everything in between

8 May 2023 3:39 PM

A Clinical Psychologist breaks down how to navigate blending a family and how to cope if things go sour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to keep your spaghetti mop clean. Photo: Pixabay/Ortega Ulloa

Life hack: How to keep your spaghetti mop white

8 May 2023 2:57 PM

Finding that your spaghetti mops aren’t lasting as long? We’ve got the trick for you!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image from: Tom Cruise News, @TCNews62

[WATCH] Tom Cruise says King Charles can be his 'wingman', Maverick-style

8 May 2023 2:15 PM

From one pilot to another, Tom Cruise gives King Charles a heartfelt speech.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla: The Royal Family on Twitter

Queen Camilla dubbed 'the ultimate side chick' in un-PC coronation memes

8 May 2023 1:19 PM

This weekend was King Charles III's coronation, and as we’ve come to expect with major global events, it spawned a ton of memes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman sitting on a toilet and using phone. Photo: Pexels/Miriam Alonso

[LISTEN] Our cellphones have 10 TIMES MORE bacteria than toilet seats

8 May 2023 1:14 PM

Are you guilty of taking your phone into the bathroom? You might want to stop.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : Jurgen Hansmann / 123rf

2 of world's 35 best hiking spots are in the Western Cape, says US travel firm

8 May 2023 12:33 PM

Travel adventure firm Explore has included the two Western Cape hikes on their list of the 35 best in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: YouTube screengrab from the New York Post's YouTube page

[WATCH] A sh***y situation: Runner poops during marathon

8 May 2023 12:19 PM

Barbara Friedman chats about trending topics today like runners with 'no regrets', answering nature's call during a race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© milkos/123rf.com

48% of students in Johannesburg screen positive for probable depression - study

8 May 2023 11:33 AM

Almost half of Johannesburg students in a new study screened positive for probable depression.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer Harry Styles. ©buzzfuss/123RF.COM

Celebs who refused to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert

8 May 2023 10:26 AM

From Sir Elton John to Adele, these musicians said, 'no thank you' to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Coronation Concert celebrates King Charles and Queen Camilia. Photo: Twitter/@RoyalFamily

5 highlights from King Charles’ Coronation Concert

8 May 2023 9:09 AM

Britain hosted one of its biggest parties to celebrate the king and queen's crowning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

FAKE NEWS! No, you will not be required to pay a licence fee for your car radio

Local

No arrests following second attempted hit on Jerome Booysen's club owner son

Local

[BREAKING NEWS] Westlife is coming to South Africa!

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Legendary group Ladysmith Black Mambazo announces SA Legacy tour

8 May 2023 7:27 PM

‘It was painful’: Woman recounts terrifying journey from Sudan to SA

8 May 2023 7:19 PM

Sindiso Magaqa's murder trial postponed after witness unavailable

8 May 2023 6:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA