[LISTEN] Are you getting the most out of your medical aid scheme?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick, on what one needs to take into account when taking out or restructuring one’s medical cover.
Listen to her expert advice below.
Moodley says to save on medical aid schemes or tariff increases:
- Choose a Network option - where specific hospitals and GPs are covered in designated areas
- Consider a core hospital cover topped up with medical insurance to cover day-to-day GP and pharmacy benefits
- Invest in GAP cover so you aren't slapped with high co-payments at an unexpected time
- If you're considering changing medical aid plans, ask for an annual claims statement to cut out unnecessary offerings
- Use an insurance broker to select an appropriate GAP Cover
Moodley also says that you should be aware of paying adviser commission fees as part of your medical aid scheme and recommends using it to your advantage...
I don't know if many people are aware, but when you pay a medical aid contribution, you're paying the adviser commission fees regardless of whether you're using the healthcare broker or not, the medical schemes already price that in. So, if you're already paying for it, you might as well use it and then the healthcare broker who has the expertise can guide you through the process.Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor - Daily Maverick
If you'd like more finance advice like this, catch Money Talks on Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit, Mondays at around 6.40am.
Scroll up to listen to all the expert's advice.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/alessandroguerriero/alessandroguerriero2006/alessandroguerriero200600094/150092946-young-woman-on-positive-pressure-oxygen-in-hospital-on-the-ward-during-the-covid-19-pandemic-being-a.jpg
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Blended family 101: Introduction, splits and everything in between
A Clinical Psychologist breaks down how to navigate blending a family and how to cope if things go sour.Read More
Life hack: How to keep your spaghetti mop white
Finding that your spaghetti mops aren’t lasting as long? We’ve got the trick for you!Read More
[WATCH] Tom Cruise says King Charles can be his 'wingman', Maverick-style
From one pilot to another, Tom Cruise gives King Charles a heartfelt speech.Read More
Queen Camilla dubbed 'the ultimate side chick' in un-PC coronation memes
This weekend was King Charles III's coronation, and as we’ve come to expect with major global events, it spawned a ton of memes.Read More
[LISTEN] Our cellphones have 10 TIMES MORE bacteria than toilet seats
Are you guilty of taking your phone into the bathroom? You might want to stop.Read More
2 of world's 35 best hiking spots are in the Western Cape, says US travel firm
Travel adventure firm Explore has included the two Western Cape hikes on their list of the 35 best in the world.Read More
[WATCH] A sh***y situation: Runner poops during marathon
Barbara Friedman chats about trending topics today like runners with 'no regrets', answering nature's call during a race.Read More
48% of students in Johannesburg screen positive for probable depression - study
Almost half of Johannesburg students in a new study screened positive for probable depression.Read More
Celebs who refused to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert
From Sir Elton John to Adele, these musicians said, 'no thank you' to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert.Read More