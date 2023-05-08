39% of South Africans think their lives will get worse within 5 years: survey
Lester Kiewit speaks with Joleen Steyn-Kotze, Chief Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship at the Human Science Research Council.
-
Many South Africans no longer have a positive outlook on life
-
There is significant dissatisfaction with our democracy
There are a number of things to feel despondent about in our country.
From loadshedding, to rising costs; it is negatively affecting our attitudes and outlook on life.
Every year, the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) conducts a Social Attitudes Survey to measure public perceptions and the social fabric in our society.
It is a little bit somber if one thinks that you have got approximately 39% of South Africans who feel that within the next five-year period their lives are not going to get better, are not going to stay the same, but are indeed going to get worse.Joleen Steyn-Kotze, Democracy and Citizenship - Human Science Research Council
Steyn-Kotze says the survey picked up much dissatisfaction with the economy and low levels of trust in politicians and some democratic institutions.
All in all, it does seem that there is this picture of despondency and dissatisfaction emerging.Joleen Steyn-Kotze, Democracy and Citizenship - Human Science Research Council
With regard to people’s satisfaction with their personal life circumstances, there has also been a decline.
Only 41% of respondents feel that their lives had a positive outlook in 2021, compared to 52% in 2014.
Steyn-Kotze says she hopes that those with the ability to make important decisions around the direction of our country take note of this change, as the measure around life satisfaction has always remained relatively stable.
She adds that this level of dissatisfaction can lead to political instability.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66484818_young-beautiful-sad-and-desperate-hispanic-woman-suffering-depression-looking-thoughtful-and-frustra.html
