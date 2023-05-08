[WATCH] Popular kids' show 'Bluey' under fire for fat-shaming and fatphobia
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 5:15).
Australia's hit children's programme 'Bluey' is facing some backlash after concerns of fat-shaming and fatphobia.
The episode in question, named 'Exercise', shows Bluey's parents complaining about their bodies and their need to lose weight.
Bandit, Bluey's father, then steps onto a scale and grabs his stomach.
Many dedicated watchers of the programme have taken to social media to express how this sets a bad image for young children, promoting fat-shaming and fatphobia.
@news.com.au What do you think of the scene? #bluey #fatphobia #bodyimage #bodypositivity 🎥: @ABC Australia ♬ original sound - News.com.au
'Bluey' is a co-production between the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and BBC Studios.
ABC released a statement saying that the episode has been republished with the exclusion of that scene to provide families with the 'opportunity to manage important conversations in their own way'.
I don't think you should make kids feel bad about their weight, I really really don't.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Screenshot from TikTok: news.com.au
