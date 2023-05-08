Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Popular kids' show 'Bluey' under fire for fat-shaming and fatphobia

8 May 2023 11:16 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Bluey

Popular Australian children's TV show 'Bluey' has edited an episode after concerns that it was potentially fat-shaming characters.

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 5:15).

Australia's hit children's programme 'Bluey' is facing some backlash after concerns of fat-shaming and fatphobia.

The episode in question, named 'Exercise', shows Bluey's parents complaining about their bodies and their need to lose weight.

Bandit, Bluey's father, then steps onto a scale and grabs his stomach.

Many dedicated watchers of the programme have taken to social media to express how this sets a bad image for young children, promoting fat-shaming and fatphobia.

@news.com.au What do you think of the scene? #bluey #fatphobia #bodyimage #bodypositivity 🎥: @ABC Australia ♬ original sound - News.com.au

'Bluey' is a co-production between the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and BBC Studios.

ABC released a statement saying that the episode has been republished with the exclusion of that scene to provide families with the 'opportunity to manage important conversations in their own way'.

I don't think you should make kids feel bad about their weight, I really really don't.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




