[WATCH] Popular kids' show 'Bluey' under fire for fat-shaming and fatphobia

Australia's hit children's programme 'Bluey' is facing some backlash after concerns of fat-shaming and fatphobia.

The episode in question, named 'Exercise', shows Bluey's parents complaining about their bodies and their need to lose weight.

Bandit, Bluey's father, then steps onto a scale and grabs his stomach.

Many dedicated watchers of the programme have taken to social media to express how this sets a bad image for young children, promoting fat-shaming and fatphobia.

'Bluey' is a co-production between the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and BBC Studios.

ABC released a statement saying that the episode has been republished with the exclusion of that scene to provide families with the 'opportunity to manage important conversations in their own way'.

I don't think you should make kids feel bad about their weight, I really really don't. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

