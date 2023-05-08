Slow start to the granting of new metered-taxi operating licences by CoCT
- Back in February, the moratorium on new applications for metered-taxi operating licences was lifted
- It had originally been imposed by the Western Cape Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) in February 2021
- There are still 1296 new metered-taxi operating licenses available
Fewer than 6% of new metered-taxi operating licenses applied for since the lifting of a two-year moratorium on new applications has been granted by the City of Cape Town.
It's three months since the lifting of the moratorium on new applications by the City of Cape Town and, of the 1974 licences applied for so far, just 112 have been approved.
The City says the bulk of the pending applications will be processed within the next few weeks.
The moratorium was imposed by the Western Cape Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) in February 2021.
Since 1 March, new entrants to the metered-taxi industry had been invited to apply for an additional 2643 new licences.
To date, 1296 new metered-taxi operating licences remain available.
Operators are urged to submit their applications to the PRE as soon as possible, says the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, Councillor Rob Quintas.
Given that there are still nearly 1300 operating licences available, there is no excuse to operate illegally.Councillor Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility - CoCT
Those who operate without a valid operating licence stand the risk of being fined or having their vehicles impounded.City of Cape Town
RELATED: Moratorium on new applications for metered-taxi operating licences lifted
