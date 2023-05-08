[WATCH] A sh***y situation: Runner poops during marathon





Clarence Ford chats to CapeTalk's resident online trend spotter, Barbara Friedman about today's trending topics.

Listen to Barb's wire below.

Friedman says, this went viral online:

• A video of a guy jumping out of the Boston Marathon to poop in someone's garden

Watch this (sh***y situation) below.

Yes, the video shows that an unidentified and unnamed man was caught on a doorbell camera diverting from the 26.2-mile Boston marathon which took place on 17 April to drop their shorts and a deuce on someone’s front lawn.

Things get (extra) awkward about eight seconds into the video when a spectator walks into the home’s front pathway after noticing the runner answer nature’s call.

Of course, once the video hit social media and viral status, tweeps kept the comments flowing, with some empathising saying, 'I think we've all had a moment like this.'

Boston marathon runner pooped in someone’s yard today 🤣💩 pic.twitter.com/Jtn6fxNQ2f ' Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) April 17, 2023

I think we've all had a moment like this 😅 ' LuckSide Crypto (@LuckSide) April 17, 2023

I feel for the guy. Too bad he didn’t have a poop bag with him because I feel bad for the residents as well. Runners diarrhea is real. There is no holding it til the next porta potty! ' Linda lehto (@linda_lehto) April 19, 2023

This is LOL funny. I’m not even mad if I’m the homeowner 🤣 ' 🏴‍☠️ (@imrbrurglue) April 17, 2023

This should be allowed ' Wayne Tracker (@Thepilll2114) April 17, 2023

In light of this, Friedman reports that in early 2021 there was also a story of a woman who came forward, confessing that she made her best running time (three hours, seven minutes), 13 months post-partum while pooping during a marathon and running with it in her pants until the finish line.

Upon crossing the finish line the record-breaking runner reportedly yelled, 'I pooped my pants' and said that she had 'no regrets.'

Whether this is legal or not - we don't know, but one thing's for sure, when nature calls, you have to answer - wherever you are.

