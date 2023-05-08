2 of world's 35 best hiking spots are in the Western Cape, says US travel firm





- Robberg Peninsula in Plettenberg Bay and Cecilia Forest in Cape Town made Explore's list of 35 best hikes in the world

- All of the hikes listed are considered beginner-level and are suitable for 'almost anyone'

A US-based travel adventure company has confirmed what most South African hiking enthusiasts already know.

Two of the world's best hiking spots are right here in the Western Cape.

Explore has compiled a list of the 35 Best Hikes in the World (that anyone can do!) and it features two popular local treks.

Both Robberg Peninsula in Plettenberg Bay and Cecilia Forest in Cape Town's Table Mountain National Park made the cut, coming in at 27 and 29 on the list respectively.

Robbery Peninsula, Plettenberg Bay

Cecilia Forest, Table Mountain National Park

Each of the featured hikes was rated according to:

Length (Distance) Elevation Duration Weather Instagrammability

Both trails scored well in the ranking for weather, distance, and duration, but neither faired too well when it came to Instagrammability.

Robberg scored a paltry one in that category and Cecilia Forest failed to score even a single point.

The world's best hike, according to Explore, can be found in Argentina.

The Perito Moreno Glacier Trail in El Calafate, Santa Cruz, took the number one spot on the list.

