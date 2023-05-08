2 of world's 35 best hiking spots are in the Western Cape, says US travel firm
- Robberg Peninsula in Plettenberg Bay and Cecilia Forest in Cape Town made Explore's list of 35 best hikes in the world
- All of the hikes listed are considered beginner-level and are suitable for 'almost anyone'
A US-based travel adventure company has confirmed what most South African hiking enthusiasts already know.
Two of the world's best hiking spots are right here in the Western Cape.
Explore has compiled a list of the 35 Best Hikes in the World (that anyone can do!) and it features two popular local treks.
Both Robberg Peninsula in Plettenberg Bay and Cecilia Forest in Cape Town's Table Mountain National Park made the cut, coming in at 27 and 29 on the list respectively.
Robbery Peninsula, Plettenberg Bay
Cecilia Forest, Table Mountain National Park
Each of the featured hikes was rated according to:
- Length (Distance)
- Elevation
- Duration
- Weather
- Instagrammability
Both trails scored well in the ranking for weather, distance, and duration, but neither faired too well when it came to Instagrammability.
Robberg scored a paltry one in that category and Cecilia Forest failed to score even a single point.
The world's best hike, according to Explore, can be found in Argentina.
The Perito Moreno Glacier Trail in El Calafate, Santa Cruz, took the number one spot on the list.
RELATED: Cape Town woman creates hiking page to show all bodies belong on the mountain
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jhansmann/jhansmann1307/jhansmann130700001/20933996-cecilia-forrest-in-cape-town-with-rainbow-over-muizenberg.jpg
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Blended family 101: Introduction, splits and everything in between
A Clinical Psychologist breaks down how to navigate blending a family and how to cope if things go sour.Read More
Life hack: How to keep your spaghetti mop white
Finding that your spaghetti mops aren’t lasting as long? We’ve got the trick for you!Read More
[WATCH] Tom Cruise says King Charles can be his 'wingman', Maverick-style
From one pilot to another, Tom Cruise gives King Charles a heartfelt speech.Read More
Queen Camilla dubbed 'the ultimate side chick' in un-PC coronation memes
This weekend was King Charles III's coronation, and as we’ve come to expect with major global events, it spawned a ton of memes.Read More
[LISTEN] Our cellphones have 10 TIMES MORE bacteria than toilet seats
Are you guilty of taking your phone into the bathroom? You might want to stop.Read More
[WATCH] A sh***y situation: Runner poops during marathon
Barbara Friedman chats about trending topics today like runners with 'no regrets', answering nature's call during a race.Read More
48% of students in Johannesburg screen positive for probable depression - study
Almost half of Johannesburg students in a new study screened positive for probable depression.Read More
[LISTEN] Are you getting the most out of your medical aid scheme?
Neesa Moodley, Daily Maverick's Personal Finance Editor speaks about getting the most out of your medical aid scheme amidst high tariffs.Read More
Celebs who refused to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert
From Sir Elton John to Adele, these musicians said, 'no thank you' to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert.Read More