[LISTEN] Our cellphones have 10 TIMES MORE bacteria than toilet seats





Clarence Ford interviews Elizaveta Koroleva, PHD student in Microbiology at Stellenbosch University.

Microbes are all around us and aren't necessarily capable of making us sick

When exposed to environments with high bacteria exposure, such as bathrooms, the number of germs that accumulate on your phone increases

Practicing basic hygiene such as washing hands after using the toilet and before handling your devices can reduce contamination

We're all guilty of it – using our phones in the bathroom while we take care of our business.

And while we all appreciate the extra entertainment, what we're really doing is increasing its exposure to bacteria, which we then carry around with us and bring up to our face when we're taking a call.

In fact, studies have shown that our cellphones carry ten times more bacteria than toilet seats.

Woman sitting on a toilet and using phone. Photo: Pexels/Miriam Alonso

RELATED: The dirty truth about your phone: why you need to stop scrolling in the bathroom

Microbes are everywhere, including inside our bodies, and most of them aren't necessarily harmful or capable of making us sick, says Koroleva.

She adds that generally our immune systems are strong enough to handle the exposure to common bacteria that's encountered everyday.

When we take our phones into areas where there's higher exposure to bacteria, such as bathrooms, we need to be vigilant and prioritise our personal health, says Koroleva.

Koroleva suggests washing our hands with soap and water before grabbing onto our phones, wiping our devices with a microfiber cloth on a daily basis, and wiping it with anti-bacterial wipes once or twice a month.

There are pathogenic ones and pretty nasty microbes that can be found on our cellphones. Elizaveta Koroleva, PHD student in Microbiology – Stellenbosch University

Just by having a few of them [microbes] on your cellphone doesn't guarantee that you're actually going to get ill from it. Elizaveta Koroleva, PHD student in Microbiology – Stellenbosch University

If you are healthy, there's really not such a high risk of getting sick. Elizaveta Koroleva, PHD student in Microbiology – Stellenbosch University

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.