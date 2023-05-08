Queen Camilla dubbed 'the ultimate side chick' in un-PC coronation memes





Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories online.

King Charles III had his coronation on Saturday

Social media has been poking fun at Queen Camilla for giving hope to side chicks

The coronation on Saturday was filled with pomp and ceremony, and social media was filled with things to say about it.

One thing that people had plenty to say about was the newly crowned Queen Camilla, who has since been the subject of many a meme for being “the ultimate side chick.”

Winners are the ones who refused to quit. pic.twitter.com/hle19yRYaX ' Lester Kiewit (@lesterkk) May 6, 2023

The thing about Camilla is, you have got to hand it to her, she stuck with him behind the scenes for, what, 26 years, I think, before it was official. Barbara Friedman

All you side chicks have hope. This one became Queen. pic.twitter.com/uAnNMWna2l ' Tam Khan (@Tam_Khan) May 6, 2023

In addition to the significant shade towards Queen Camilla, Friedman says there was plenty of love online for the late Princess Diana.

The fact Princess Diana upstaged Queen Camilla in every way at #Coronation is truly epic.



The people did not forget. pic.twitter.com/8JOctj347T ' Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) May 7, 2023

Fans of Camilla, don't come at me.

This is the funniest meme I've seen all day. pic.twitter.com/ZvKqbVjfiw ' Kelly Creason 🌊 (@IrishKelly1957) May 7, 2023

