Spotify notes streaming spike for Backstreet Boys ahead of SA tour
- South African fans of the US chart toppers have been streaming their music ahead of the group's SA tour this month.
- The news comes as Irish crooners Westlife announced they'll be performing in Cape Town and Pretoria in November as part of The Wild Dreams tour.
With a little over a week to go until American boy band Backstreet Boys hits the stage in Mzansi, fans here seemingly can't wait to take a trip down musical memory lane.
Spotify data for the 90s popstars show a huge spike in the number of South Africans searching for and streaming the hit songs of the award-winning group since their SA tour was announced three months ago.
The average number of streams of their music and the average number of searches also more than doubled with 103% and 115% increases respectively.Spotify
In fact, in the week after the announcement of their South African tour in February, the average number of Backstreet Boys playlist streams skyrocketed by a whopping 280%.
Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, and cousins Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson land in Cape Town next week for their first show on 16 May.
From there, they'll head to Pretoria on the 19th of May for a show at the Sun Bet Arena at Time Square Casino.
The 90s birthed some of pop music’s greatest hits and was a golden era for boy bands like the Backstreet Boys so it’s not surprising that their music still resonates with local audiences in the streaming era.Warren Bokwe, Sub-Saharan Lead Music Strategy and Operations - Spotify
The streaming stats bode well for fellow boy banders Westlife who announced they too will be hitting our shores this year.
The Irish crooners will be performing in Cape Town and Pretoria in November as part of The Wild Dreams tour.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm1tXrhuCyB/
