Approach of winter signals greater demand for support from vulnerable groups





- The Western Cape Government has begun rolling out its winter readiness programme

- Adverse weather conditions deepen the social susceptibility of vulnerable groups

Picture: Pixabay.com

Capetonians are being asked to help local government support the province's most vulnerable people this winter.

Those living in informal settlements, remote rural locations, or on the streets are often hit hardest by the drop in temperatures and adverse weather conditions.

The Western Cape Government says it's implementing plans ahead of the winter season to ensure that it has the appropriate mitigation measures in place to assist should disasters occur.

Our department will be working closely with other government agencies to mitigate the impact of disasters on these groups. Sharna Fernandez, Minister of Social Development - Western Cape Government

She adds the department cannot do it alone.

Government’s resources alone cannot meet the increased demand for services. Sharna Fernandez, Minister of Social Development - Western Cape Government

She's urging those who are able to, to get involved in assisting those most in need this winter season, whether through volunteering or donating to registered NGOs in the province.

The provincial government's winter readiness plan includes ongoing social work services at 37 homeless shelters, provision of psycho-social support services and on-going food relief services in vulnerable communities.