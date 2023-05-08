[LISTEN] Stellenbosch's Krotoa building to have formal renaming ceremony in May





Lester Kiewit speaks with award-winning writer, film-maker and journalist Sylvia Vollenhoven.

The building was renamed in August 2021

The official renaming ceremony will take place on 20 May

The official renaming ceremony will take place on 20 May and will have a dynamic programme including a ritual by traditional leaders.

It will also feature a collaboration between the Garage Ensemble from Namaqualand and the Wulgurukaba Walkabouts Aboriginal artists from Australia, and an exhibition.

Krotoa of the Ammaqua and the Gorinqhaiqua lived in the Cape in the 1600s and served as an interpreter and interlocutor between her people and the Dutch East India Company.

Vollenhoven says that having events around the renaming shows that Stellenbosch University and its partners respect and acknowledge what has happened in the past and what it means to call this building Krotoa.

This is a great moment because it is one thing to have visual redress as a university like Stellenbosch, but it is a completely different matter to give that visual redress, the renaming of things, meaning. Sylvia Vollenhoven, Award-Winning Writer, Film-Maker and Journalist

We are using the story of Krotoa, not just to rename a building, but to reawaken inside people their sense of who they are, their sense of identity and their place in the cultural landscape. Sylvia Vollenhoven, Award-Winning Writer, Film-Maker and Journalist

