The Midday Report Express: EFF 'missing' garbage trucks found
Highlights from The Midday Report:
-
Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial continued in the Pretoria High Court on Monday. Meyiwa’s friend Mthokozisi Thwala came, who came under cross-examination, was one of seven adults in the house at the time of the crime.
-
The murder trial of slain former ANCYL secretary general Sindiso Magaqa continued in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. We heard from his former bodyguard Thakabonwa Ngubane, who was being cross-examined by defence lawyer Advocate Shane Matthews.
-
The Section 194 inquiry into former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office resumed on Monday. Treasury is funding her trial from its 2021-2022 budget.
-
There was also an update on the EFF leader Julius Malema’s tweet about the 71 “missing” garbage trucks. He was spreading misinformation, says Tshidi Madia, as his party discovered the broken-down trucks at the depots where they were waiting to be auctioned.
Source : 702
