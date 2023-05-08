FAKE NEWS! No, you will not be required to pay a licence fee for your car radio
News of a new ‘car radio licence’ fee is doing the rounds on social media platforms causing consumers to scratch their heads at the surprising development.
The speculation and confusion is being caused by a statement on a SABC letterhead stating that the national broadcaster has decided to start charging a licence fee for car radios.
The statement goes on to suggest that the move has been made to generate revenue for the SABC, due to a decline in revenue derived from TV licences. The statement attributes the decline to the growing popularity of streaming services such as Netflix.
The statement in part reads: “Under the new section 69 of the telecommunications act of 1996, all South Africans who utilise motor vehicles with radios will be required to carry a car radio licence with them.”
The statement alleges the licence will cost R401 and will need to be renewed annually and that failure to produce the said licence will supposedly result in a R750 fine or 90 days imprisonment.
While at first glance the statement looks legitimate, there are some glaring errors that points to it being a hoax.
There are several grammatical errors in the statement, making it hard to believe that it could have been issued by a communications professional.
The SABC has also issued a statement via its Twitter account, distancing itself from the claims and labelled the statement as fake.
The SABC would like to alert the public of a fake media statement which is circulating on various social media platforms titled “INTRODUCTION OF RADIO LICENCES AS PART SABC’S DRIVE TO GENERATE REVENUE”. pic.twitter.com/MrFJ5Y3OMS' SABC (@SABCPortal) May 8, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : FAKE NEWS! No, you will not be required to pay a licence fee for your car radio
More from Local
Approach of winter signals greater demand for support from vulnerable groups
The provincial government says its resources alone cannot meet the increased demand for services during winter.Read More
[LISTEN] Stellenbosch's Krotoa building to have formal renaming ceremony in May
The RW Wilcocks building at Stellenbosch University was renamed the Krotoa building, and will have a formal renaming ceremony.Read More
Slow start to the granting of new metered-taxi operating licences by CoCT
Of the nearly 2000 applications made since March, only 112 have yet been processed, according to the City of Cape Town.Read More
39% of South Africans think their lives will get worse within 5 years: survey
If you are feeling down about life as a South African lately, you are not alone.Read More
No arrests following second attempted hit on Jerome Booysen's club owner son
Joel Booysen was shot in the thigh by unknown suspects in Green Point on Friday.Read More
Anti-apartheid activist dies by assisted suicide: 'A wonderful gift'
Anti-apartheid activist Klaas de Jonge recently died by physician-assisted suicide in the Netherlands at the age of 85.Read More
Govt should have probed De Ruyter’s corruption allegations at Eskom - Pretorius
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has come under fire for not revealing names and giving more details following an explosive televised interview where he said an estimated R1 billion a month was being siphoned off.Read More
G4S employees allegedly paid R120k to facilitate Bester’s escape
Thabo Bester, dubbed the Facebook rapist escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022 but was later captured in Tanzania with his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana.Read More
PRIME makes kids 'mad'. It must be banned! - School Governing Bodies
The National Association of School Governing Bodies is calling for PRIME to be banned at schools. Here's why...Read More