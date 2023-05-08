Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
FAKE NEWS! No, you will not be required to pay a licence fee for your car radio A statement claiming that South Africans would be charged R401 for owning a car radio has been labelled as fake. 8 May 2023 3:19 PM
Approach of winter signals greater demand for support from vulnerable groups The provincial government says its resources alone cannot meet the increased demand for services during winter. 8 May 2023 3:07 PM
[LISTEN] Stellenbosch's Krotoa building to have formal renaming ceremony in May The RW Wilcocks building at Stellenbosch University was renamed the Krotoa building, and will have a formal renaming ceremony. 8 May 2023 2:49 PM
View all Local
Phalatse resolute about lifting lid on ponzi scheme allegations against Gwamanda Phalatse told Eyewitness News that the DA was assisting the victims of Gwamanda who have incriminating evidence regarding his alle... 8 May 2023 6:35 AM
'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding' Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding. 5 May 2023 5:09 PM
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline. 5 May 2023 12:01 PM
View all Politics
39% of South Africans think their lives will get worse within 5 years: survey If you are feeling down about life as a South African lately, you are not alone. 8 May 2023 11:11 AM
[LISTEN] SARS seizes R10m worth of Bitcoin mining equipment in Vryburg The South African Reserve Service seized R10 million of bitcoin mining equipment illegally tapped into the grid. 8 May 2023 8:54 AM
[LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you? When deciding where to live, choosing whether to buy or rent can be a tough call for most people. 5 May 2023 3:45 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Blended family 101: Introduction, splits and everything in between A Clinical Psychologist breaks down how to navigate blending a family and how to cope if things go sour. 8 May 2023 3:39 PM
Life hack: How to keep your spaghetti mop white Finding that your spaghetti mops aren’t lasting as long? We’ve got the trick for you! 8 May 2023 2:57 PM
[WATCH] Tom Cruise says King Charles can be his 'wingman', Maverick-style From one pilot to another, Tom Cruise gives King Charles a heartfelt speech. 8 May 2023 2:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Singing Siya returns home after successful knee op Bok skipper Siya Kolisi took to social media to show he's in high spirits after leaving hospital where he underwent successful kne... 6 May 2023 6:21 PM
Andrew "Jaws of Life" Rabutla reflects on his stellar career With over 250 appearances for Cosmos across two spells with a venture into Greece in between and also represented South Africa. 5 May 2023 7:32 PM
[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex Construction is expected to be completed by 2025. 5 May 2023 5:44 PM
View all Sport
Spotify notes streaming spike for Backstreet Boys ahead of SA tour It comes as fellow 90s popstars Westlife today announced they've added two South African dates to their current world tour. 8 May 2023 1:51 PM
[WATCH] Popular kids' show 'Bluey' under fire for fat-shaming and fatphobia Popular Australian children's TV show 'Bluey' has edited an episode after concerns that it was potentially fat-shaming characters. 8 May 2023 11:16 AM
Celebs who refused to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert From Sir Elton John to Adele, these musicians said, 'no thank you' to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert. 8 May 2023 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Anti-apartheid activist dies by assisted suicide: 'A wonderful gift' Anti-apartheid activist Klaas de Jonge recently died by physician-assisted suicide in the Netherlands at the age of 85. 8 May 2023 9:46 AM
'A dream come true'- SA soprano Pretty Yende on coronation performance South African opera star Pretty Yende performs at King Charles III's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday. 6 May 2023 11:23 AM
WATCH coronation of King Charles III live from 11:25 am on YouTube The British Royal Family is providing a live feed of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. 6 May 2023 10:33 AM
View all World
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
View all Africa
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

FAKE NEWS! No, you will not be required to pay a licence fee for your car radio

8 May 2023 3:19 PM
by Vusi Adonis
Tags:
fake news
car radio licence fee

A statement claiming that South Africans would be charged R401 for owning a car radio has been labelled as fake.

News of a new ‘car radio licence’ fee is doing the rounds on social media platforms causing consumers to scratch their heads at the surprising development.

The speculation and confusion is being caused by a statement on a SABC letterhead stating that the national broadcaster has decided to start charging a licence fee for car radios.

The statement goes on to suggest that the move has been made to generate revenue for the SABC, due to a decline in revenue derived from TV licences. The statement attributes the decline to the growing popularity of streaming services such as Netflix.

The statement in part reads: “Under the new section 69 of the telecommunications act of 1996, all South Africans who utilise motor vehicles with radios will be required to carry a car radio licence with them.”

The statement alleges the licence will cost R401 and will need to be renewed annually and that failure to produce the said licence will supposedly result in a R750 fine or 90 days imprisonment.

A statement claiming consumers would be required to pay for a car radio license has been circulating on social media. Picture: Facebook
A statement claiming consumers would be required to pay for a car radio license has been circulating on social media. Picture: Facebook

While at first glance the statement looks legitimate, there are some glaring errors that points to it being a hoax.

There are several grammatical errors in the statement, making it hard to believe that it could have been issued by a communications professional.

The SABC has also issued a statement via its Twitter account, distancing itself from the claims and labelled the statement as fake.


This article first appeared on 947 : FAKE NEWS! No, you will not be required to pay a licence fee for your car radio




8 May 2023 3:19 PM
by Vusi Adonis
Tags:
fake news
car radio licence fee

More from Local

Picture: Pixabay.com

Approach of winter signals greater demand for support from vulnerable groups

8 May 2023 3:07 PM

The provincial government says its resources alone cannot meet the increased demand for services during winter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch University. Picture: Facebook.com

[LISTEN] Stellenbosch's Krotoa building to have formal renaming ceremony in May

8 May 2023 2:49 PM

The RW Wilcocks building at Stellenbosch University was renamed the Krotoa building, and will have a formal renaming ceremony.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A metered taxi. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN

Slow start to the granting of new metered-taxi operating licences by CoCT

8 May 2023 11:26 AM

Of the nearly 2000 applications made since March, only 112 have yet been processed, according to the City of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ocusfocus/123rf.com

39% of South Africans think their lives will get worse within 5 years: survey

8 May 2023 11:11 AM

If you are feeling down about life as a South African lately, you are not alone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A gun and ammunition. Picture: Pixabay.com.

No arrests following second attempted hit on Jerome Booysen's club owner son

8 May 2023 10:46 AM

Joel Booysen was shot in the thigh by unknown suspects in Green Point on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Anti-apartheid activist Klaas de Jonge. Picture: Wikimedia commons

Anti-apartheid activist dies by assisted suicide: 'A wonderful gift'

8 May 2023 9:46 AM

Anti-apartheid activist Klaas de Jonge recently died by physician-assisted suicide in the Netherlands at the age of 85.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

Govt should have probed De Ruyter’s corruption allegations at Eskom - Pretorius

8 May 2023 9:28 AM

Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has come under fire for not revealing names and giving more details following an explosive televised interview where he said an estimated R1 billion a month was being siphoned off.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A G4S vehicle outside the Mangaung Correctional Centre, where 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester escaped in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

G4S employees allegedly paid R120k to facilitate Bester’s escape

8 May 2023 8:53 AM

Thabo Bester, dubbed the Facebook rapist escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022 but was later captured in Tanzania with his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: @prime_south_africa Instagram

PRIME makes kids 'mad'. It must be banned! - School Governing Bodies

8 May 2023 8:23 AM

The National Association of School Governing Bodies is calling for PRIME to be banned at schools. Here's why...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Transport Department aims to scrap over 3,000 unroadworthy minibus taxis

8 May 2023 6:59 AM

According to the department, unroadworthy vehicles are the largest contributors to road accidents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

FAKE NEWS! No, you will not be required to pay a licence fee for your car radio

Local

No arrests following second attempted hit on Jerome Booysen's club owner son

Local

[BREAKING NEWS] Westlife is coming to South Africa!

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Legendary group Ladysmith Black Mambazo announces SA Legacy tour

8 May 2023 7:27 PM

‘It was painful’: Woman recounts terrifying journey from Sudan to SA

8 May 2023 7:19 PM

Sindiso Magaqa's murder trial postponed after witness unavailable

8 May 2023 6:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA