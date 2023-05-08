'We've lost a club icon in Alex Shakoane' - Sundowns Ambassador Tiyani Mabunda





Mamelodi Sundowns ambassador, Tiyani Mabunda says that the club has lost one of the pillars and icons of the game following the passing of long-time communications manager Alex “Goldfinger” Shakoane.

The club confirmed on Sunday that Shakoane had passed away having served the club in various roles since the 1970s.

Speaking to sportscaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, Madunda says there will be a void at the club for a long time to come.

It’s difficult to take in, especially for me, because he is the one who should be here now talking on the club's behalf. Tiyani Mabunda, Mamelodi Sundowns Ambassador

We need to stand together and support one another because Alex was part of every department and we will forever miss him. Tiyani Mabunda, Mamelodi Sundowns Ambassador

It's surreal to say “the late” when referring to him. It’s very personal for me because we have been close, even when I was a player he helped me settle in at the club and I learned a lot from him even when I was playing. My transition from playing to my current role, he was there as well to guide me in that process. Tiyani Mabunda, Mamelodi Sundowns Ambassador

South African football is in mourning following the passing of long-time Mamelodi Sundowns administrator Alex Shakoane. Picture: @Masandawana/Twitter

Mabunda adds that Shakoane’s energy and passion for the club was unmatched and that he was an integral part of everything that the club did.

Bra Alex was more famous than all the star players that Sundowns have had. He takes control of situations and has been in high profile positions throughout his career. Everyone who has owned the club has stuck with Alex because his blood is yellow and he wants to see the club succeed in all aspects Tiyani Mabunda, Mamelodi Sundowns Ambassador

Further details regarding the memorial and funeral service will be announced in due course.

Watch below for the full interview with Tiyani Mabunda:

This article first appeared on 947 : 'We've lost a club icon in Alex Shakoane' - Sundowns Ambassador Tiyani Mabunda