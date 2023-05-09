



CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts – Scopa - will on Tuesday begin a two-day process to test corruption allegations made by the former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.

De Ruyter was before the committee two weeks ago to clarify comments he made about the maladministration and sabotage in a televised interview on eNCA in February.

But he point-blank refused to name the politicians he claimed were complicit in allowing corruption to flourish at the power utility.

Scopa is looking to determine whether it should initiate an inquiry into the corruption and maladministration allegations made by De Ruyter in the days before he left office.

But after three hours of testimony last month, the committee were none the wiser about which politicians are allegedly complicit - with De Ruyter saying only that he had shared this information with the Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan and the police.

De Ruyter also told the committee he didn’t think it was his job to follow up on the progress of police investigations.

On Tuesday, Scopa will test those claims when the police, the Hawks and Special Investigating Unit appear before it.

On Wednesday, the committee will meet with new Eskom board on the same claims.

De Ruyter told the committee this board had overreached by getting too involved in day-to-day operations, meeting with middle management without his knowledge, adding that its style had consequently contributed to his decision to resign.

Gordhan is also due before the committee upon his return from a working visit to China.

This article first appeared on EWN : Scopa to interrogate André de Ruyter's corruption allegations at Eskom