



JOHANNESBURG - A high court ruling exempting all government hospitals, clinics, State schools and police buildings from power cuts is flawed.

This is according to legal expert Pierre de Vos. The ruling, handed down by three high court judges on Friday, states that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan must "take all reasonable steps within 60 days" to prevent load shedding at the listed institutions.

It goes on to state that if Gordhan can't curb load shedding, he must provide generators.

But, De Vos disagrees: "My reading of the order is that even if it's not appealed, it cannot be implemented because the person ordered to implement it does not have the power, and the order is so vague that one can simply ignore it."

READ:

More than a dozen org

The ruling comes after an application by opposition parties, labour unions and civil society groups that also includes a demand for small businesses to be spared from load shedding.

De Vos said that the ruling to curb load shedding was too little, too late.

"The court cannot order suddenly for load shedding to end. The argument here seems to be that the minister should have done something so that there is electricity in hospitals and schools don't have to be suffering in this way."

The Department Public Enterprises said it would be appealing the decision.

De Vos believes the ruling will most likely be overturned.

BREAKING: Department of Public Enterprises will be lodging an urgent appeal to set aside the judgment that was handed down by the North Gauteng High Court last Friday on load shedding. The ruling stated hospitals, schools and police stations should be exempt from blackouts #eNCA ' Heidi Giokos (@HeidiGiokos) May 8, 2023

This article first appeared on EWN : Load shedding exemption ruling: Court can't be hasty, says legal expert