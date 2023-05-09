South African olive oil maker De Rustica crowned 'absolute best in the world'





Lester Kiewit chats to Rob Still, owner of De Rustica Olive Estate, about their internationally renowned, award-winning olive oil.

• The EVOOLEUM Awards is a Spanish competition promoted by Mercacei magazine and AEMO (Spanish Association of Olive Tree Municipalities), which assesses the quality of extra virgin olive oils from all over the world

• A panel of 26 judges blind-tasted nearly 1000 olive oil samples from global producers

• **De Rustica Olive Estate received accolades in two categories, ‘Best in Class’ and the ‘Absolute Best Olive Oil’ **

Still attributes the achievement to South Africa's climate and De Rustica Olive Estate's unique processing technologies.

Still continues to say that these factors help produce top-class extra virgin olive oil:

• Good climate

• Good, clean water

• New cultivars with unique processing technologies

• Olives are picked manually

• Altitude and temperature are favourable

• Rigorous standards

• The sea breezes also helps

This is the first time in the eight editions of the competition that an EVOO that's neither Spanish nor Italian has been proclaimed the 'absolute best.'

We've won many international awards and local awards to date but nothing of this scale so we're very chuffed with that. This contest is one of the most independent and rigorous of all... to come top is beyond our wildest dreams in many ways. Rob Still, Owner - De Rustica Olive Estate

Still recommends that South African consumers buy locally produced olive oils because their quality is unmatched.

Most South African olive oils are of far higher standards than imported olive oils. There's no need for a South African consumer not to buy South African olive oil... it's better quality. Rob Still, Owner - De Rustica Olive Estate

