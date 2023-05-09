South Africa's screen time (10 hours/day) is the HIGHEST IN THE WORLD - study
John Maytham chats to Prof Kerry-Lynn Thomson of Nelson Mandela University about a recent study examining screen time around the world.
Listen to the results below.
• A recent study shows that South Africa has the highest screen time worldwide, averaging 10 hours a day
• The study also shows that South Africa ranks second for 'online learning' worldwide
• The study is based on data taken from 45 countries
South Africa's extreme screen time is partly a function of its large population of 'digital natives', according to Thomson.
Being online is 'part of who they are', she says.
The study examined 45 countries and South Africa is at the top, clocking 10 hours a day of screen time.
Those are the 45 countries that are accessing the internet, that have access to the internet... of those 45 countries, we are right at the top in terms of 10 hours per day that we're sitting online as South Africans. We're spending a lot of time online.Kerry-Lynn Thomson, Professor - Nelson Mandela University
South Africa ranks second in the world for 'online learning and upskilling potential employment opportunities' which is 'really great', according to Thomson.
So, when does being online become a problem?
It becomes a problem when it becomes an addiction and starts interfering with other parts of your life... if you feel like you can't get away from the screen consciously then it becomes a problem. It very much depends on how much of a slave are you to the online screen.Kerry-Lynn Thomson, Professor - Nelson Mandela University
Scroll up to listen to the full chat.
This article first appeared on KFM : South Africa's screen time (10 hours/day) is the HIGHEST IN THE WORLD - study
