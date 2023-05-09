Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone'
Wasanga Mehana speaks with Professor Hartmut Winkler, an Energy Analyst at the University of Johannesburg.
-
Botswana suffered a countrywide blackout due to an outage at the Morupule A and B power stations
-
This outage is equal in size to about a stage of loadshedding in South Africa
The blackout happened after a grid disturbance caused an outage to both Morupule A and B.
Botswana has a much smaller population and economy than South Africa and a much smaller electricity demand.
The outage is equal to about a stage of loadshedding in South Africa, according to Winkler.
Because it is the only large power station they have there, it means that basically 80% of their electricity generating capacity was suddenly gone.Hartmut Winkler, Energy Analyst - University of Johannesburg
Last year Botswana offered to sell off-peak electricity to Eskom but, according to Winkler, this would not be enough to have a real impact on our crisis.
There will be certain times when Botswana would be able to offer a little bit of electricity, but it is hardly going to make a dent in South Africa’s situation.Hartmut Winkler, Energy Analyst - University of Johannesburg
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone'
