Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone'

9 May 2023 8:48 AM
by Keely Goodall
Botswana
Hartmut Winkler
blackout

Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday.

Wasanga Mehana speaks with Professor Hartmut Winkler, an Energy Analyst at the University of Johannesburg.

  • Botswana suffered a countrywide blackout due to an outage at the Morupule A and B power stations

  • This outage is equal in size to about a stage of loadshedding in South Africa

The blackout happened after a grid disturbance caused an outage to both Morupule A and B.

Botswana has a much smaller population and economy than South Africa and a much smaller electricity demand.

The outage is equal to about a stage of loadshedding in South Africa, according to Winkler.

Because it is the only large power station they have there, it means that basically 80% of their electricity generating capacity was suddenly gone.

Hartmut Winkler, Energy Analyst - University of Johannesburg

Last year Botswana offered to sell off-peak electricity to Eskom but, according to Winkler, this would not be enough to have a real impact on our crisis.

Picture: © missisya/123rf.com
Picture: © missisya/123rf.com

There will be certain times when Botswana would be able to offer a little bit of electricity, but it is hardly going to make a dent in South Africa's situation.

Hartmut Winkler, Energy Analyst - University of Johannesburg

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone'




