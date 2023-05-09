Alan Winde on loadshedding exemptions: 'It's the right ruling, but NOT feasible'





Lester Kiewit speaks to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about loadshedding exemptions.

With the country expecting record-breaking stages of loadshedding in the coming days, Western Cape premier Alan Winde has shared his thoughts on a recent court ruling exempting some institutions from rolling blackouts.

Last week, the High Court ruled that the Public Enterprises Department had 60 days to remove schools, healthcare facilities, and police stations from the loadshedding schedule.

Winde supports the ruling, but doesn't see how it can be implemented realistically:

I think the court ruling is great, but unfortunately, I cannot see how it is feasible. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

It's a feasibility issue, I mean, in our small towns specifically, you can't separate your hospitals. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

You know at level six and above, it doesn't matter if you've got a court ruling saying you must keep the hospital on, if there's no electricity, you can keep the hospital on. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

On Monday, the Public Enterprises Department announced it would appeal the ruling.

Minister Pravin Gordhan issued a statement saying his department had "serious concerns" about the implications of the order on efforts to stabilise the power grid and get the country out of loadshedding.

South Africa is currently on stage six loadshedding until further notice.

