DHL Stormers captain chats URC semi-finals, ticket sales and his last game





Lester Kiewit chats to DHL Stormers captain, Steven Kitshoff about the upcoming URC semi-finals game against Connacht.

Listen below.

If you missed it:

• The DHL Stormers won this past weekend's URC match against the Bulls

• This weekend (Saturday, 13 May) they take on the semi-final game against Connacht at Cape Town Stadium

• 21 thousand tickets have been sold so far with 30 thousand tickets left, so get yours here

The team's captain, Kitshoff, says the final game of the season could be in Cape Town.

We're focusing on taking the team to another final and keeping the trophy. If Munster beats Leinster this weekend and if we beat Connacht this weekend, the final will be in Cape Town. Steven Kitshoff, Captain - DHL Stormers

After being professionally enrolled in rugby for 13 years now... the Cape Town born rugby player says that this weekend's game might be his last (if the DHL Stormers don't bring home a win) before he moves to Ireland.

It's getting a bit emotional at the moment. It might be my last game but I'll always be a Cape Town boy. I'll probably go overseas for a couple of years but Cape Town will always be home. I'll always be a massive Stormers supporter. There's still a lot of rugby left in me. Steven Kitshoff, Captain - DHL Stormers

Let's fill the stadium for Kitshoff's (potentially) last game and support our boys in blue!

Buy tickets to this weekend's game, here.

Good luck to the DHL Stormers!

Scroll up to listen to the interview.