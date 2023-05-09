DHL Stormers captain chats URC semi-finals, ticket sales and his last game
Lester Kiewit chats to DHL Stormers captain, Steven Kitshoff about the upcoming URC semi-finals game against Connacht.
Listen below.
If you missed it:
• The DHL Stormers won this past weekend's URC match against the Bulls
• This weekend (Saturday, 13 May) they take on the semi-final game against Connacht at Cape Town Stadium
• 21 thousand tickets have been sold so far with 30 thousand tickets left, so get yours here
The team's captain, Kitshoff, says the final game of the season could be in Cape Town.
We're focusing on taking the team to another final and keeping the trophy. If Munster beats Leinster this weekend and if we beat Connacht this weekend, the final will be in Cape Town.Steven Kitshoff, Captain - DHL Stormers
After being professionally enrolled in rugby for 13 years now... the Cape Town born rugby player says that this weekend's game might be his last (if the DHL Stormers don't bring home a win) before he moves to Ireland.
It's getting a bit emotional at the moment. It might be my last game but I'll always be a Cape Town boy. I'll probably go overseas for a couple of years but Cape Town will always be home. I'll always be a massive Stormers supporter. There's still a lot of rugby left in me.Steven Kitshoff, Captain - DHL Stormers
Let's fill the stadium for Kitshoff's (potentially) last game and support our boys in blue!
Buy tickets to this weekend's game, here.
Good luck to the DHL Stormers!
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/dhlstormers/?hl=en
'We've lost a club icon in Alex Shakoane' - Sundowns Ambassador Tiyani Mabunda
The club confirmed on Sunday that Shakoane had passed away having served the club in various roles since the 1970s.Read More
How Mpumalanga plans to get back on the football development map
The league is made up of 16 amateur clubs from local municipalities in Mbombela, Nkomazi (Malelane) and Bushbuckridge.Read More
[WATCH] Singing Siya returns home after successful knee op
Bok skipper Siya Kolisi took to social media to show he's in high spirits after leaving hospital where he underwent successful knee surgery.Read More
Andrew "Jaws of Life" Rabutla reflects on his stellar career
With over 250 appearances for Cosmos across two spells with a venture into Greece in between and also represented South Africa.Read More
[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex
Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.Read More
[LISTEN] Cape Town's Stormers host Bulls in URC elimination clash this weekend
DHL Stormers forward coach Rito Hlungwani chats about their strategy ahead of their game against the Bulls this weekend.Read More
'I have no plans to retire' - Itumeleng Khune
The now 35-year-old is coming to the end of his current contract with the Soweto giants at the end of June.Read More
'We're so close' - Mntambo relishes chance to make history for Sekhukhune United
Linda Mntambo will miss the rest of the season through injury but has been an integral part of getting his team to the last four.Read More
Here's why boxing has become the 'fastest growing workout in the world'
Alan Harris (cRESULTS Digital Fitness Boxing) talks about boxing's popularity and his company's unique boxing-tech offering.Read More