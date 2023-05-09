DHL Stormers captain chats URC semi-finals, ticket sales and his last game

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Midday Report Express: Tsakane serial rapist, Petetona Lebele gets life in jail Mandy Wiener together with Eyewitness News Reporters continues to bring hard-hitting journalism into news making headlines. 9 May 2023 2:21 PM
Call for local artisans to pitch for place at My Cape Town Market Atlantis Applications are now open for trading bays for vendors to be part of My Cape Town Market Atlantis 9 May 2023 2:03 PM
Farmers face power cuts and weak rand, but some factors are working for them Farmers in South Africa face power cuts and a weak rand - but a number of factors are working in their favour too. 9 May 2023 12:39 PM
View all Local
'Coalitions are here to stay, parties need to find compromises' - Corné Mulder Coalitions seem to be a significant feature of our political reality in many major metros. 9 May 2023 1:49 PM
Scopa to interrogate André de Ruyter's corruption allegations at Eskom Scopa is looking to determine whether it should initiate an inquiry into the corruption and maladministration allegations made by... 9 May 2023 6:52 AM
Phalatse resolute about lifting lid on ponzi scheme allegations against Gwamanda Phalatse told Eyewitness News that the DA was assisting the victims of Gwamanda who have incriminating evidence regarding his alle... 8 May 2023 6:35 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] How can you use ChatGPT to enhance your business? ChatGPT is an incredible piece of AI technology, and it could have positive implications for businesses. 9 May 2023 3:09 PM
For heavens hake! First ever 3D printed ready-to-cook fish fillet is HERE! Is this something that you would buy? 9 May 2023 12:55 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Madiba averted all-out civil war in days after Chris Hani's murder Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Plot to Save SA: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation" by Justice Malala. 9 May 2023 11:00 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] You lucky chicken! Man scores 24-portion pack of chicken for 8 cents The Cape Town man was more than pleased to pay with his 20-cent coin. 9 May 2023 2:44 PM
Loneliness could be as deadly as smoking 15 cigarettes a day – US report Loneliness is more than just a feeling. 9 May 2023 1:29 PM
[LISTEN] Taste test: The Grillfather, 'the quality, taste and meal size' is love 'The Grillfather' in Mitchells Plain comes highly recommended after a delicious taste test. 9 May 2023 1:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
DHL Stormers captain chats URC semi-finals, ticket sales and his last game Steven Kitshoff chats about the DHL Stormers vs Connacht semi-final game on Saturday and how it might be his last game. 9 May 2023 10:37 AM
'We've lost a club icon in Alex Shakoane' - Sundowns Ambassador Tiyani Mabunda The club confirmed on Sunday that Shakoane had passed away having served the club in various roles since the 1970s. 8 May 2023 8:19 PM
How Mpumalanga plans to get back on the football development map The league is made up of 16 amateur clubs from local municipalities in Mbombela, Nkomazi (Malelane) and Bushbuckridge. 8 May 2023 8:03 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Tom Cruise says King Charles can be his 'wingman', Maverick-style From one pilot to another, Tom Cruise gives King Charles a heartfelt speech. 8 May 2023 2:15 PM
Spotify notes streaming spike for Backstreet Boys ahead of SA tour It comes as fellow 90s popstars Westlife today announced they've added two South African dates to their current world tour. 8 May 2023 1:51 PM
[WATCH] Popular kids' show 'Bluey' under fire for fat-shaming and fatphobia Popular Australian children's TV show 'Bluey' has edited an episode after concerns that it was potentially fat-shaming characters. 8 May 2023 11:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Iran executes two 'Quran burners' and 'atheism promoters' for blasphemy On Monday morning, Yousef Mehrad and Sadrollah Fazeli-Zar were hanged. 9 May 2023 10:55 AM
Woman survives 5 days lost in wilderness by DRINKING WINE and EATING SWEETS Who knew eating sweets and drinking wine could save your life? 9 May 2023 9:42 AM
Anti-apartheid activist dies by assisted suicide: 'A wonderful gift' Anti-apartheid activist Klaas de Jonge recently died by physician-assisted suicide in the Netherlands at the age of 85. 8 May 2023 9:46 AM
View all World
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
View all Africa
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

DHL Stormers captain chats URC semi-finals, ticket sales and his last game

9 May 2023 10:37 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
DHL Stormers
Steven Kitshoff

Steven Kitshoff chats about the DHL Stormers vs Connacht semi-final game on Saturday and how it might be his last game.

Lester Kiewit chats to DHL Stormers captain, Steven Kitshoff about the upcoming URC semi-finals game against Connacht.

Listen below.

If you missed it:

• The DHL Stormers won this past weekend's URC match against the Bulls

• This weekend (Saturday, 13 May) they take on the semi-final game against Connacht at Cape Town Stadium

• 21 thousand tickets have been sold so far with 30 thousand tickets left, so get yours here

The team's captain, Kitshoff, says the final game of the season could be in Cape Town.

We're focusing on taking the team to another final and keeping the trophy. If Munster beats Leinster this weekend and if we beat Connacht this weekend, the final will be in Cape Town.

Steven Kitshoff, Captain - DHL Stormers

After being professionally enrolled in rugby for 13 years now... the Cape Town born rugby player says that this weekend's game might be his last (if the DHL Stormers don't bring home a win) before he moves to Ireland.

It's getting a bit emotional at the moment. It might be my last game but I'll always be a Cape Town boy. I'll probably go overseas for a couple of years but Cape Town will always be home. I'll always be a massive Stormers supporter. There's still a lot of rugby left in me.

Steven Kitshoff, Captain - DHL Stormers

Let's fill the stadium for Kitshoff's (potentially) last game and support our boys in blue!

Buy tickets to this weekend's game, here.

Good luck to the DHL Stormers!

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




9 May 2023 10:37 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
DHL Stormers
Steven Kitshoff

More from Sport

'We've lost a club icon in Alex Shakoane' - Sundowns Ambassador Tiyani Mabunda

8 May 2023 8:19 PM

The club confirmed on Sunday that Shakoane had passed away having served the club in various roles since the 1970s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Mpumalanga plans to get back on the football development map

8 May 2023 8:03 PM

The league is made up of 16 amateur clubs from local municipalities in Mbombela, Nkomazi (Malelane) and Bushbuckridge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Instagram video of Siya Kolisi returning home after his knee op @siyakolisi

[WATCH] Singing Siya returns home after successful knee op

6 May 2023 6:21 PM

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi took to social media to show he's in high spirits after leaving hospital where he underwent successful knee surgery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Andrew "Jaws of Life" Rabutla reflects on his stellar career

5 May 2023 7:32 PM

With over 250 appearances for Cosmos across two spells with a venture into Greece in between and also represented South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex

[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex

5 May 2023 5:44 PM

Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Stormers prop Steven Kitshoff. Picture: @THESTORMERS/Twitter

[LISTEN] Cape Town's Stormers host Bulls in URC elimination clash this weekend

5 May 2023 10:09 AM

DHL Stormers forward coach Rito Hlungwani chats about their strategy ahead of their game against the Bulls this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I have no plans to retire' - Itumeleng Khune

4 May 2023 8:12 PM

The now 35-year-old is coming to the end of his current contract with the Soweto giants at the end of June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We're so close' - Mntambo relishes chance to make history for Sekhukhune United

4 May 2023 7:58 PM

Linda Mntambo will miss the rest of the season through injury but has been an integral part of getting his team to the last four.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zamuruev/123rf

Here's why boxing has become the 'fastest growing workout in the world'

4 May 2023 10:10 AM

Alan Harris (cRESULTS Digital Fitness Boxing) talks about boxing's popularity and his company's unique boxing-tech offering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Passing FIFA agents exams was surreal, a major milestone' - Basia Michaels

3 May 2023 8:35 PM

As part of the new FIFA Football Agent Regulations, agents must now have a license to practice from 1 October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Live in the Southern Suburbs? Now's the time to update your electricity meter

Local

Department of Basic Education proposes CHANGES TO SCHOOL CALENDAR

Local

Cape Town eatery SIBA bags another international award

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'Get your act together': Mahikeng shattered by 11-day power outage

9 May 2023 6:35 PM

Tourism officials looking at creation of police unit to keep tourists safe

9 May 2023 6:26 PM

Cosatu urges ANC to strengthen vetting processes on its public representatives

9 May 2023 6:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA