No room for mob justice - CoCT slams crowd that interfered in Sea Point arrest
- The City of Cape Town has issued a warning to those attempting to obstruct justice
- It's after a crowd tried to prevent the arrest of two people in Sea Point on Friday
- Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says its a trend that won't be tolerated
The man tasked with ensuring safety and security in the City of Cape Town has issued a warning against those 'inserting themselves into situations that have nothing to do with them'.
It's after an incident in Sea Point last week in which a crowd attempted to prevent the arrest of two suspects.
Traffic Officers were conducting an operation in Sea Point and had stopped a taxi that had tried to evade their checkpoint.
The City says that after stopping the vehicle, the passengers became riotous and were then joined by bystanders.
"The crowd tried to surround the patrol car, banging on the vehicle, but officers were able to leave the area, with the two suspects."
JP Smith, the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, says it's a trend that cannot be condoned:
We've also had incidents in recent months of groups storming police stations to free suspects, and literally helping armed suspects to get away, in handcuffs.JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
We cannot be a society that decries the level of crime and violence, calling out for increased and more effective enforcement, but then turn on those who are trying to do that very job.JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Smith warned that strict penalties face those found guilty of obstructing the course of justice.
Source : Image by Bruce Sutherland, City of Cape Town (permission granted by Councillor Nicola Jowell)
