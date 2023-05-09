Department of Basic Education proposes CHANGES TO SCHOOL CALENDAR
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Basic Education Spokesperson.
-
The changes are meant to better incorporate public holidays into the school calendar
-
The proposed changes are available for public comment
The Department has published for public comment proposed changes to the national policy for determining school calendars for public schools.
Part of the reason for this is to better incorporate public holidays into the school holiday calendar.
Mhlanga says that having public holidays in the middle of the school week is disruptive.
If you look at the way the calendar has been moving, the standard calendar, it is affecting the number of school days we have as a system.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
[NOTICE] The DBE invites stakeholder bodies and members of the public to comment on the proposed amendment to the National Policy for Determining School Calendars for Public Schools in South Africa.' Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) May 8, 2023
Access the notice on https://t.co/BZaHIAI6mb#SchoolCalendar pic.twitter.com/sOSIxJUd5o
Mhlanga says they want to ensure that the calendar allows students from minority religions to take religious holidays.
Previously these students were only able to take two religious days but now he says they will be able to take as many as they need as long as this determination is made by the Head of Department in the province.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Department of Basic Education proposes CHANGES TO SCHOOL CALENDAR
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/wavebreakmediamicro/wavebreakmediamicro1508/wavebreakmediamicro150801949/44851171-students-sitting-on-a-sports-bench-at-the-elementary-school.jpg
More from Local
Midday Report Express: Tsakane serial rapist, Petetona Lebele gets life in jail
Mandy Wiener together with Eyewitness News Reporters continues to bring hard-hitting journalism into news making headlines.Read More
Call for local artisans to pitch for place at My Cape Town Market Atlantis
Applications are now open for trading bays for vendors to be part of My Cape Town Market AtlantisRead More
Farmers face power cuts and weak rand, but some factors are working for them
Farmers in South Africa face power cuts and a weak rand - but a number of factors are working in their favour too.Read More
[LISTEN] Get in-demand jobs as a solar installer, electrician, elevator tech
Industry experts chat with Lester Kiewit about the courses and training programmes available for electricians and solar installers.Read More
Will exempting hospitals and schools from loadshedding put strain on the grid?
Last week the Gauteng High Court ruled that all government hospitals, clinics, state schools and police buildings should be exempted from loadshedding.Read More
Live in the Southern Suburbs? Now's the time to update your electricity meter
The City is reminding residents in Wynberg, Plumstead, Constantia, Diep River, Bergvliet and Hout Bay to update their meters.Read More
No room for mob justice - CoCT slams crowd that interfered in Sea Point arrest
City traffic officers had to fend off a large crowd who tried to prevent the arrest of two suspects in Sea Point on Friday.Read More
Alan Winde on loadshedding exemptions: 'It's the right ruling, but NOT feasible'
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the issue with the recent ruling on loadshedding exemptions comes down to feasibility.Read More
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone'
Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday.Read More