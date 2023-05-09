



Bongani Bingwa speaks with Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Basic Education Spokesperson.

The changes are meant to better incorporate public holidays into the school calendar

The proposed changes are available for public comment

The Department has published for public comment proposed changes to the national policy for determining school calendars for public schools.

Part of the reason for this is to better incorporate public holidays into the school holiday calendar.

Mhlanga says that having public holidays in the middle of the school week is disruptive.

If you look at the way the calendar has been moving, the standard calendar, it is affecting the number of school days we have as a system. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

[NOTICE] The DBE invites stakeholder bodies and members of the public to comment on the proposed amendment to the National Policy for Determining School Calendars for Public Schools in South Africa.



Access the notice on https://t.co/BZaHIAI6mb#SchoolCalendar pic.twitter.com/sOSIxJUd5o ' Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) May 8, 2023

Mhlanga says they want to ensure that the calendar allows students from minority religions to take religious holidays.

Previously these students were only able to take two religious days but now he says they will be able to take as many as they need as long as this determination is made by the Head of Department in the province.

This article first appeared on 702 : Department of Basic Education proposes CHANGES TO SCHOOL CALENDAR