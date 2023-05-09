Iran executes two 'Quran burners' and 'atheism promoters' for blasphemy





Bongani Bingwa interviews Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent about this and other trending world news.

Two men have been executed for blasphemy after allegedly burning the Quran and insulting the Prophet of Islam.

According to reports, Yousef Mehrad and Sadrollah Fazeli-Zare ran multiple social media accounts dedicated to insulting Islam and promoting atheism.

Their lawyers, however, claim that there is no evidence to prove that the pair burnt the Quran.

While there have been an increase in executions in the Islamic Republic amid anti-government unrest, blasphemy convictions are more rare.

Currently, Iran is second to China in the number of executions carried out annually.

Doesn't it feel a thousand-years-old, to execute people because they don't fit into the state-defined belief system? Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

