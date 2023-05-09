Live in the Southern Suburbs? Now's the time to update your electricity meter
- Software for all City prepaid electricity meters will expire by December 2024
- Residents are being reminded to input the update codes sent to them according to the City's rollout schedule (see below)
- Approximately 300 000 prepaid meters have been updated so far
If you're a prepaid electricity customer living in any of the following areas of the Southern Suburbs, the City of Cape Town is reminding you to update your electricity meter this month.
Residents in Wynberg, Plumstead, Constantia, Diep River, Bergvliet and Hout Bay have until the end of the month to update their meters by inputting a code sent to them upon purchase of electricity.
Eligible customers will notice they are due for the update when they make a purchase and see the update codes.City of Cape Town
Software for all City prepaid electricity meters will expire by December 2024 and failure to update using the codes will result in loss of supply.
Updating the software yourself is easy. Just follow these steps when you receive your update codes:
1. Enter the first 20-digit update code and wait for it to accept.
2. Enter the second 20-digit update code and wait for it to accept.
3. Enter the usual 20-digit token to recharge units as normal.
Update codes will not be issued to areas not earmarked for updating and customers in areas that have not yet been reached for updating will not yet be eligible to update their meters.
Next month, residents in Cape Point, Fish Hoek, Kalk Bay, Kommetjie, Muizenberg, Noordhoek, Ocean View, Simon's Town, Tokai, Khayelitsha, and Macassar will receive their update codes.
Click here to see the full roll out schedule.
If you think you'll require assistance with updating your electricity meter, contact the City by:
SMS: 31220
Email: power@capetown.gov.za
Phone: Call Centre 0860 103 089
If you can't update your own meter, City teams are visiting areas across the metro according to a schedule.
Teams will carry identification and work order numbers.
Customers may phone the City's Call Centre for verification.
Source : Pexels: Akashni Wiemers
