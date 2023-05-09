[LISTEN] Get in-demand jobs as a solar installer, electrician, elevator tech





Lester Kiewit chats to DeVilliers Botha, a member of SAPVIA Management Committee and Solareff co-founder, and Rob Senekal, owner of EMI Elevators, about the demand for electricians, solar installers, and elevator technicians.

The electricity industry experts say that:

• South Africa has a large and growing shortage of electricians and solar installers

• There's a danger of installing solar panels or alternative electricity solutions by yourself or with companies who aren't qualified

• This shortage arose from the education system that traditionally focuses on tertiary education without pushing trade artisan sectors as much

• There are a lot of jobs for electrician artisans 'but we need to get them skilled and qualified'

On the demand for solar installers, DeVilliers Botha says alternative sources of electricity like solar panels have 'become a necessity' and there's a demand for it but not enough qualified people to attend to it.

On becoming a solar installer, Botha says, you can find more information online at sapvia.co.za, pvgreencard.co.za or Google TVET colleges in South Africa for solar-specific training.

Another in-demand job is becoming an elevator technician, the owner of EMI Elevators explains how:

You'll need an N2 qualification to get started as an apprentice

Go to the merSETA website and fill out a special application form to become an apprentice

If you become an apprentice with a company, you'll need to spend five years in the field to be classified as 'competent'

Then, you'll be moderated with a practical test to be certified, 'trade-ready.'

Botha says that electricians and solar installers differ because it's a different skill set.

We skill people on the principles of solar. Solar power is direct current (DC). Electrician artisans are qualified on AC only. They did not traditionally have training on DC. That's why we created the PV Green Card programme or a short course for electricians to upskill themselves on the DC aspects of these systems. So, it's an addition but it's not a formal qualification... it does add to that electrician qualification but you'll also need to get additional compliance status once registered. DeVilliers Botha, Management Committee - SAPVIA

As the electricity experts says, at least loadshedding is helping us realise our country's need for artisan training and upskilling.

