[BOOK REVIEW] Madiba averted all-out civil war in days after Chris Hani's murder

This week he interviewed Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.

Williams reviewed “The Plot to Save South Africa: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation” by Justice Malala.

We forget how touch-and-go our democracy was… In the year that followed [Hani’s murder] … there were 11 000 people killed in political violence… Bronwyn Williams, Flux Trends

It’s really a book about leadership… We were really lucky… Mandela… stepped into the void and took charge… South Africans respond to leadership in a very humble and quite directed way… Bronwyn Williams, Flux Trends

Description by Jonathan Ball Publishers:

Today it seems as if the defeat of apartheid was inevitable, but Chris Hani’s assassination on the Easter Weekend of 1993 nearly tipped the country into all-out war.

Now, bestselling Justice Malala tells the story of the week that followed the ANC firebrand’s murder by Janusz Waluś in riveting, cinematic fashion.

In this meticulously researched new book, the reader is taken into the thought processes and consequential actions of the key players – from Nelson Mandela, FW de Klerk, the police investigating the murder, dangerous right-wingers like Clive Derby-Lewis, and leaders such as Cyril Ramaphosa, Bantu Holomisa, and Tokyo Sexwale.

On the 30th anniversary of Hani’s death, this book tells us just how close South Africa came to civil war and how Mandela and De Klerk – despite provocation and despite their own fears, failures, and doubts – chose the path of peace.

