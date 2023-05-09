Will exempting hospitals and schools from loadshedding put strain on the grid?





Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories online.

The ruling would exempt certain facilities from loadshedding

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says this would pose a threat to the grid

The lack of electricity and stage 6 loadshedding is becoming increasingly infuriating for South Africans.

Based on this new ruling, the power cuts that the rest of us will be facing in winter, may not be a problem for public facilities, in theory.

However, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan intends to appeal the ruling, as he says this would pose a threat to the national grid.

For me it is this moral question. Is it ever okay for a hospital not to have some protection against loadshedding? Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

© herraez/123rf.com

Friedman says that legal expert Pierre de Vos has claimed this ruling is too vague and puts an onus on the minister that is not appropriate.

Listen to the interview above for more.