Cape Town eatery SIBA bags another international award
- Siba Mtongana is a South African celebrity chef and host of the Cooking Channel show Siba's Table
- She fuses traditional South African dishes with international ones
- Her fine dining restaurant Siba at the Table Bay Hotel has just scooped a top international award
RELATED: Meet celeb chef Siba Mtongana, host of the Cooking Channel's 'Siba's Table'
Congratulations are in order for Cape Town chef and restaurant owner Siba Mtongana whose eatery Siba The Restaurant at the Table Bay Hotel has scooped an international award.
Posting on social media, Mtongana wrote of her delight at the award-winning dining spot bagging the 'Most Exclusive Fine Dining Restaurant 2023 - Cape Town' award at the LuxLife Restaurant and Bar Awards 2023.
The restaurant business is hard, very hard! Different challenges and dynamics each day! But couldn’t have achieved this without our amazing and talented teams at Front Of House, and the engine, our chefs in the Back of House, the support team at The Siba Co Group, our landlords at The Table Bay Hotel, and everyone else who believed in this ‘crazy dream’ which I launched right in the peak of Covid. Truly appreciate your support, passion, and commitment to this vision. Enkosi!Siba Mtongana
The UK-based awards aim to 'shine a light on the best eateries around the world'.
Other local winners included Pakwaan in Burgundy Estate (named Best Indian Restaurant 2023 - Cape Town) and Italo's in Newlands (Best Family-Run Restaurant 2023 - Cape Town).
RELATED: More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/ClaapNmIueM/
