For heavens hake! First ever 3D printed ready-to-cook fish fillet is HERE!
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 3:23).
An Israeli food-tech company has 3D printed the first ever ready-to-cook fish fillet using animal cells cultivated and grown in a laboratory.
Israel's Steakholder Foods partnered with Umami Meats to make fish fillets without impacting the decreasing fish population.
RELATED: (WATCH) South Africa’s first 3D-printed low-cost home is here!
How the process works:
- Umami Meats extracts cells and grows them into muscle and fat
- Steakholder Foods then adds it to 'ink' that is suited for 3D printers
- What they're left with is a fillet that mimics an ocean-caught fish with a flaky texture
After adding some oil and seasoning, it supposedly tastes like the real deal.
WATCH: An Israeli foodtech company has introduced the first ever 3D printed ready-to-cook fish fillet, which mimics the properties of sea-caught fish pic.twitter.com/8idf5G76ds' Reuters (@Reuters) May 8, 2023
I think it looks very strange.Barbara Friedman
Reviews are saying that this white finger-length fillet has the flakiness of traditional fish.Barbara Friedman
Would you buy a lab-grown fish fillet?Barbara Friedman
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106731779_fresh-raw-cod-fillet-with-spices-pepper-salt-basil-on-a-stone-plate-horizontal-copy-space-top.html?vti=lq1imldglsal135bq8-1-5
