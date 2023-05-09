For heavens hake! First ever 3D printed ready-to-cook fish fillet is HERE!





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 3:23).

An Israeli food-tech company has 3D printed the first ever ready-to-cook fish fillet using animal cells cultivated and grown in a laboratory.

Israel's Steakholder Foods partnered with Umami Meats to make fish fillets without impacting the decreasing fish population.

How the process works:

Umami Meats extracts cells and grows them into muscle and fat

Steakholder Foods then adds it to 'ink' that is suited for 3D printers

What they're left with is a fillet that mimics an ocean-caught fish with a flaky texture

After adding some oil and seasoning, it supposedly tastes like the real deal.

WATCH: An Israeli foodtech company has introduced the first ever 3D printed ready-to-cook fish fillet, which mimics the properties of sea-caught fish pic.twitter.com/8idf5G76ds ' Reuters (@Reuters) May 8, 2023

I think it looks very strange. Barbara Friedman

Reviews are saying that this white finger-length fillet has the flakiness of traditional fish. Barbara Friedman

Would you buy a lab-grown fish fillet? Barbara Friedman

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.