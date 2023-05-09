[LISTEN] Taste test: The Grillfather, 'the quality, taste and meal size' is love





Clarence Ford chats to Tina Swiegelaar and Shanaaz Abrahams, owners of a top local takeaways spot 'The Grillfather'.

Listen to Ford's verdict below.

Swiegelaar says:

'The Grillfather' started in 2016 with a husband and wife duo (Shane and Tina Swiegelaar) - in their garage

Shane died in 2020 and was the creator of, 'The Grillfather' who also loved 'The Godfather' movies which is where the name comes from

From larger than life burgers to starters, steak and wings - 'The Grillfather' is dubbed 'an experience'

Catering is available for events with future plans for the brand to franchise in the works

After a few taste-tests, Ford highly recommends, 'The Grillfather' saying, 'it's well-worth the visit'

After the passing of one half of the husband and wife duo - Shane Swiegelaar in 2020, Tina vowed to carry on with Shane's vision which is to serve an experience and continue their joint mission to celebrate and share life through food.

Tina says she's focused on growing the business and giving back to the community.

Tina's first step in this direction was to sell the Westridge branch in Mitchells Plain to Shanaaz Abrahams and her husband while she focuses on expanding the business.

On the delicious food sold, there are a variety of menu options from fillet flame-grilled steak to five-finger wings, burgers, poppers and onion rings.

Tina says their most popular menu item is the _TSEK _burger 'because it has everything and it is massive.'

Of course, Ford points out the portion sizes being worth it and 'larger than life.'

Tina attributes the portion size to her late husband, Shane's 'larger than life spirit' saying, 'The Grillfather' is different to other burger places because...

We do flame-grilled, we don't sell fast food, we make good food, fast. It's not about serving food, it's about serving an experience. So you'll taste 'The Grillfather' experience because that's what life is all about - celebrating through food. Tina Swiegelaar, Owner - The Grillfather

On their success and secret to making delicious food, Tina says it's love and liss...

We put such a lot of love into it. If you don't liss to make that burger, the person is going to taste it. So we make everything with love. Tina Swiegelaar, Owner - The Grillfather

Of course, Ford tasted this love when he sampled some of the takeaways' favourite menu items, saying...

It's just the way I like it. It's absolutely excellent. It's well-worth a visit. Clarence Ford, Presenter - CapeTalk

While Tina focuses on franchising her business, they also face loadshedding challenges and do the best they can and luckily... 'The Grillfather' operates during loadshedding in the Plain.

We manage and operate through loadshedding because we're flame-grilled and run on gas. But loadshedding has impacted us a lot - we have more expenses buying more gas, more lights, getting more security because safety comes first and because we operate outside during loadshedding for the daylight. Tina Swiegelaar, Owner - The Grillfather

Here's to local businesses growing beyond the communities they serve, just like, 'The Grillfather'.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.