Despite a smaller budget, Kigali has no loadshedding or potholes... unlike JHB
John Perlman interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor for the Daily Maverick.
- The Daily Maverick Associate Editor recently journeyed to Kigali in Rwanda
- Despite being a smaller city with a smaller budget compared to Johannesburg, the difference in the quality of the cities were stark
- What is the missing piece? Why does a smaller city with a smaller budget not have loadshedding, potholes or litter unlike Johannesburg
A recent trip to Rwanda was an eye-opener for Haffajee – why does a smaller city with a smaller budget have better infrastructure than a city like Johannesburg?
Upon arrival, Haffajee said that one could immediately see the difference; there wasn't pollution, the roads didn't have potholes and the street lights were functional.
This made her think that if it's possible in Kigali, what is the missing element that's making it impossible for Johannesburg, despite a larger budget.
According to Haffajee, every third Sunday in Rwanda, the country embarks on a clean-up which creates habit amongst the citizens, making pollution no longer a problem.
In contrast, in Johannesburg, litter collection has become privatised, and lacks a middle layer that would create a direct link between the people and those who represent them.
What is the missing element?Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor – Daily Maverick
The difference is stark and immediately noticeable.Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor – Daily Maverick
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Despite a smaller budget, Kigali has no loadshedding or potholes... unlike JHB
Source : Left: SteveRwanda/Wikimedia Commons, Right: Happiraphael/Wikimedia Commons
