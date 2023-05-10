Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Celebrate Mother's Day with momgaritas, brunch or lunch at these spots in CPT

10 May 2023 11:13 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
mother's day

With Mother's Day around the corner (Sunday, 14 May), we've compiled a list of spots for some well-deserved foodie spoils.

It's that time of the year again where we spoil our moms even more (because Mother's Day should be everyday, of course).

So, if you're keen to do something different this year - here are some places with Mother's Day brunch/lunch specials around Cape Town.

DISCLAIMER: It's advised to reserve/book your spot, ASAP - before these gems become fully booked.

Brunch at Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence Cape Town

Mother's Day special: Enjoy a three-course brunch with live entertainment while you sip on 'momgaritas' this Mother's Day.

Price: R595 per person. Kids between 5 and 12 years get 50% off while the little ones under 5 years, dine for free.

Location: Beach Road, Granger Bay, Waterfront

To book: Call: 021 441 3000 or email: capetown.tobagos@radissonblu.com

High Tea or Lunch at Cellars-Hohenort

Mother's Day special: Indulge in a delectable three-course lunch on Sunday, 14 May, or enjoy a Mother’s Day High Tea - available at the Cellars-Hohenort Hotel & Spa between 12 and 14 May.

Price: Mother’s Day Lunch: R645 per person.

Mother’s Day High Tea: R425 per person.

Location: 93 Brommersvlei Rd, Constantia Heights

To book: Call: 021 794 2137 or email: functions@cellars-hohenort.co.za

Lunch Buffet at Taj Cape Town

Mother's Day special: Spice up Mother's Day with a lunch buffet at the Taj between 1pm and 3pm.

Price: R695 per person including a welcome drink.

Location: 1 Waal Straat, corner St Georges Mall

To book: Call: 021 819 2000 or email: restaurants.capetown@tajhotels.com

Two-course lunch at Cattle Baron

Mother's Day special: Choose between a traditional Sunday Roast or from a selection of pre-selected dishes with a variety of desserts to choose from to tantalise your taste buds.

Price: R295 per person

Location: Cattle Baron Constantia, De Waterkant, Durbanville

To book: Call: Cattle Baron Constantia – 0217944930. Cattle Baron De Waterkant – 0214180230. Cattle Baron Durbanville – 0219768962.

Enjoy oysters and wine at The Knysna Oyster Company

Mother's Day special: Enjoy a bottle of De Grendel wine or bubbly and get 12 oysters for half price between 11am and 10pm.

Location: [V&A Waterfront](http:// V&A Waterfron)

To book: click here.

Brunch at Grand Africa Cafe & Beach

Mother's Day special: Spoil yourself with a three-course meal from 11am to 3pm.

Price: R350 per person with a complimentary glass of Martini Prosecco upon arrival.

Location: 1 Haul Road & Granger Bay Boulevard, V&A Waterfront

To book: Call: 021 425 0551 or email: Beach@GrandAfrica.com

Brunch at Ginja

Mother's Day special: Indulge in a variety of delicious dishes that are sure to tantalise your taste buds and leave you feeling satisfied and happy - between 12.30pm and 4.30pm.

Price: R495 per person

Location: On the Waterfront Pierhead, V&A Waterfront

To book: Call: 021 419 6677 or email: events@ginjarestaurant.co.za

Brunch in the Winelands at Country Grand

Mother's Day special: Enjoy a delectable three-course brunch and a complimentary glass of bubbly on arrival.

Price: R350 per person

Location: Dieu Donne Vineyards, Uitkyk St, Franschhoek

To book: Email: country@grandafrica.com

Breakfast under the Oak Trees at Jordan Wine Estate

Mother's Day special: Enjoy a set menu while you take in the panoramic views of the Stellenbosch Kloof Valley.

Price: R495 per person. A kiddies menu is also available for R169 per child

Location: Stellenbosch Kloof Road, Vlottenberg, Stellenbosch

To book: Click, here.

Lunch at London Road Bistro

Mother's Day special: A buffet that starts with artisanal breads and ends with delectable dessert.

Price: R450 per person

Location: 13 London Rd, Sea Point, Cape Town

To book: Call: 021 434 0205

Five-course lunch at Cavalli

Mother's Day special: From the first course to the last, each dish has been carefully crafted to delight the senses and satisfy the most discerning palate surrounded by the beautiful wine estate-esque aesthetic.

Price: R700 per person

Location: Strand Rd, Somerset West, Cape Town

To book: Click, here.

Three-course lunch at Alto Wine Estate

Mother's Day special: The Mother’s Day three-course lunch at Alto Wine Estate includes a starter, main and dessert.

Price: R395 per person

Location: Alto Wine Estate, Annandale Rd, Stellenbosch

To book: Click,here.

Gusto Urban Italian

Mother's Day special: Give your mom an authentic Italian experience filled with delizioso meals, cocktails, Chef specials, and a complimentary welcome drink.

Location: No. 4 Conference Lane, Bridgewater, Century City

To book: Call: 021 202 9142 or email: book@gustorestaurant.co.za

Gin & High Tea at Square Cafe & Wine Bar

Mother's Day special: From 1pm to 3pm, enjoy a relaxed afternoon of fun and laughter with your loved ones.

Price: 399 per person.

Location: Ground Floor, Century City Hotel Urban Square, No. 3 Energy Lane, Bridgeways Precinct, Century City

To book: Click, here.

Two/three-course lunch at Skye Roof Top Bar

Mother's Day special: With a choice of either a two-course meal or three-course meal, there is something for everyone on this special menu.

Price: R295 per person for the two-course meal. R395 per person for the three-course meal.

Location: 13 London Rd, Sea Point

To book: Click, here.

Hotel Sky

Mother's Day special: Treat your mom to a Mother's Day Feast at Infinity Restaurant with endless views and endless Flavours.

Price: R550 per person

Location: 9 Lower Long St, Foreshore, Cape Town

To book: Call: 021 879 5040 or go to www.infinityrestaurant.capetown

Buffet, Sushi or High Tea at 12 Apostles

Mother's Day special: There are loads of options to choose from depending on your mom's taste (and your budget).

Price: Buffet lunch at R797 per person with complimentary bubbles.

Or enjoy a sushi, oysters and bubbly experience for R625 per person.

Or experience a high tea at R626 per person.

Location: Victoria Road, Camps Bay, Cape Town

To book: Click, here.

Cruise & Meal Combo at Quay Four

Mother's Day special: Between 11am to 4.30pm - you can enjoy fish and chips, calamari strips and succulent steaks or spatchcock chicken after returning from a spectacular day-time cruise with Waterfront Adventures.

Price: R169 per person

Location: Quay, 4 Dock Rd, V&A Waterfront

To book: Call: 0210650301 or ask your waiter on arrival

A buffet at COPA Restaurant

Mother's Day special: The lunch buffet includes a variety of delectable dishes such as Malay spiced lentil and butternut soup, seafood ceviche, prime rib roast, karoo lamb leg, classic seafood paella, carrot cake, macarons and more with the chance to win a Cayenne Spa pamper on the day.

Price: R465 per person

Location: Pepper St, Cape Town City Centre

To book: Call: 021 812 8888

Brunch or afternoon tea at The Mount Nelson

Mother's Day special: The brunch seating is available from 11.30am to 3.00pm, giving you ample time to enjoy the scrumptious offerings or enjoy afternoon tea filled with various sweet and savoury treats and drinks.

Price: Brunch is R650 per person.

Afternoon tea is set at R600 per person.

Location: 76 Orange St, Gardens

To book: Call: 021 483 1000

A jazzy lunch at Benguela Cove

Mother's Day special: Head to Moody Lagoon Restaurant in Hermanus for a delicious lunch and jazzy feels with a live entertainment between 12pm and 5pm.

Location: Benguela Cove: R43, Botriver Lagoon Walker Bay, Hermanus

To book: click, here.

The Grillfather

Mother's Day special: Support local and get a steak meal, dessert and a beverage at 12pm and 3.30pm.

Price: 150 per person

Location: 15 Simonsig Ave, Westridge

To book: call: 0843192573

RELATED: [RELATED] TASTE TEST: THE GRILLFATHER, 'THE QUALITY, TASTE AND MEAL SIZE' IS LOVE

And that's it!

If your mom’s a foodie, a lunch or brunch reservation at any of these places will make for a memorable Mother's Day with epic scenery for your Instagram pics, TikToks and Stories.

Here's to gifting tasty experiences!


This article first appeared on KFM : Celebrate Mother's Day with momgaritas, brunch or lunch at these spots in CPT






























































