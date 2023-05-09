Streaming issues? Report here
'Coalitions are here to stay, parties need to find compromises' - Corné Mulder

9 May 2023 1:49 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Freedom Front Plus
Corne Mulder
Coalitions
2024 National Elections

Coalitions seem to be a significant feature of our political reality in many major metros.

Lester Kiewit speaks with Corné Mulder, Freedom Front Plus Western Cape leader.

  • Mulder says coalitions are here to stay

  • We could see coalition governments at national level

As the 2024 elections get closer, it looks increasingly likely that coalitions will feature at national level.

One political party that seems to be playing a quiet but significant role in coalition discussions and negotiations is the Freedom Front Plus.

Mulder says he realised in 2021 that coalitions were here to stay.

He says he took the initiative in November 2021 and wrote a letter to invite leaders of different political parties to a meeting.

Mulder was appointed chairperson at that meeting and has remained in that position.

I have been the chairperson of the technical committee dealing with coalitions since then.

Corné Mulder, Freedom Front Plus Western Cape leader

He says he even recently tried to mediate between the Democratic Alliance and the Patriotic Alliance to try and discuss solutions going forward in Johannesburg.

Mulder explains that the reason the party plays such a significant role in these negotiations, is that they understand the political system and that the country will go into a phase of coalitions going forward.

© svetazi/123rf.com
© svetazi/123rf.com

It is very unlikely that we will ever again in South Africa see one political party getting more than 50% of the vote… because of that reality you need to find compromises and that means coalitions.

Corné Mulder, Freedom Front Plus Western Cape leader

Mulder believes parties should make their alliances and who they intend to form coalitions with clear, before the elections, so that voters know exactly what a party will do with their vote.

Listen to the interview above for more.




