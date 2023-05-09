Call for local artisans to pitch for place at My Cape Town Market Atlantis
- The market is set to take place on Friday, 2 June and Saturday, 3 June 2023 at the Atlantis Heritage Market in Robinvale
- The event will also feature fun activities such as buskers, emerging artists and a children’s play zone
Local artisans are being encouraged to apply for a trading spot at the forthcoming My Cape Town Market in Atlantis.
It's set to take place on Friday, 2 June and Saturday, 3 June 2023 at the Atlantis Heritage Market in Robinvale.
Whether you’re an artist, a gadget guru, or a whiz with a whisk, this market is an ideal opportunity to show what you’ve got.James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth - City of Cape Town
Capetonians flocked to the My Cape Town Market Green Point for the second week in a row on Sunday, following it's successful debut.
Neighbourhood markets have rightly become massively popular in recent years with locals looking to reclaim that sense of community.James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth - City of Cape Town
Application forms can be obtained by contacting Keizah Ruiters at KeizahAnn.Ruiters@capetown.gov.za or the following offices between 09:00 and 15:00 on weekdays:
- Councillor Moosa Raise’s offices, Wesfleur municipal office, 1st floor, Wes fleur Atlantis
- Sub-council offices, corner of Hermes and Grosvenor Rd, Saxonsea, Atlantis
The closing date for digital and hard copy applications is Wednesday, 17 May 2023 at 16:00.
RELATED: 'Time Out Market' to replace popular V&A Waterfront food market in late 2023
Source : Facebook - The Linden Market
More from Local
Midday Report Express: Tsakane serial rapist, Petetona Lebele gets life in jail
Mandy Wiener together with Eyewitness News Reporters continues to bring hard-hitting journalism into news making headlines.Read More
Farmers face power cuts and weak rand, but some factors are working for them
Farmers in South Africa face power cuts and a weak rand - but a number of factors are working in their favour too.Read More
[LISTEN] Get in-demand jobs as a solar installer, electrician, elevator tech
Industry experts chat with Lester Kiewit about the courses and training programmes available for electricians and solar installers.Read More
Will exempting hospitals and schools from loadshedding put strain on the grid?
Last week the Gauteng High Court ruled that all government hospitals, clinics, state schools and police buildings should be exempted from loadshedding.Read More
Live in the Southern Suburbs? Now's the time to update your electricity meter
The City is reminding residents in Wynberg, Plumstead, Constantia, Diep River, Bergvliet and Hout Bay to update their meters.Read More
No room for mob justice - CoCT slams crowd that interfered in Sea Point arrest
City traffic officers had to fend off a large crowd who tried to prevent the arrest of two suspects in Sea Point on Friday.Read More
Department of Basic Education proposes CHANGES TO SCHOOL CALENDAR
The proposed changes are meant to better incorporate public holidays into the school holiday calendar.Read More
Alan Winde on loadshedding exemptions: 'It's the right ruling, but NOT feasible'
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the issue with the recent ruling on loadshedding exemptions comes down to feasibility.Read More
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone'
Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday.Read More