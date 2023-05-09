Call for local artisans to pitch for place at My Cape Town Market Atlantis





The market is set to take place on Friday, 2 June and Saturday, 3 June 2023 at the Atlantis Heritage Market in Robinvale

The event will also feature fun activities such as buskers, emerging artists and a children’s play zone

Local artisans are being encouraged to apply for a trading spot at the forthcoming My Cape Town Market in Atlantis.

It's set to take place on Friday, 2 June and Saturday, 3 June 2023 at the Atlantis Heritage Market in Robinvale.

Whether you’re an artist, a gadget guru, or a whiz with a whisk, this market is an ideal opportunity to show what you’ve got. James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth - City of Cape Town

Capetonians flocked to the My Cape Town Market Green Point for the second week in a row on Sunday, following it's successful debut.

Neighbourhood markets have rightly become massively popular in recent years with locals looking to reclaim that sense of community. James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth - City of Cape Town

Application forms can be obtained by contacting Keizah Ruiters at KeizahAnn.Ruiters@capetown.gov.za or the following offices between 09:00 and 15:00 on weekdays:

Councillor Moosa Raise’s offices, Wesfleur municipal office, 1st floor, Wes fleur Atlantis

Sub-council offices, corner of Hermes and Grosvenor Rd, Saxonsea, Atlantis

The closing date for digital and hard copy applications is Wednesday, 17 May 2023 at 16:00.

RELATED: 'Time Out Market' to replace popular V&A Waterfront food market in late 2023