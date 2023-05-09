Midday Report Express: Tsakane serial rapist, Petetona Lebele gets life in jail
Starting with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) who will to interrogate the Hawks, SAPS and SIU following allegations of corruption and fraudulent activities issues at Eskom per former CEO of Eskom – Andre de Ruyter - Lindsay Dentlinger, Eyewitness News Parliamentary Reporter is at the briefing and files the details.
City Power says it’s experiencing high call volumes due to wet weather conditions, compounded by loadshedding, and cable theft and vandalism in Joburg - Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson has the details.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile undertakes a service delivery oversight visit to Jagersfontein following the Dam Collapse - Orrin Singh is the Eyewitness News Reporter who attended this visit as well.
Mthokozisi Thwala, Meyiwa's close friend is back on the witness stand for cross examination today, Kgomotso Modise, Eyewitness News reporter says the matter will stand down due to no interpreter being available.
Sentencing of Tsakane serial rapist , Petetona Abel Lebele who pleaded guilty and received life in imprisonment - Bernadette Wicks, Eyewitness News Reporter is in court and files these developments.
To KwaZulu Natal now where the official opening of the Africa Travel Indaba at the ICC is underway - Nokukhanya Mntambo is the Eyewitness Reporter that is covering this event.
To end the show, Mandy brings a feel good story about 20 children who will be receiving life-changing surgeries this week in honour of late President, Nelson Mandela.
