[WATCH] You lucky chicken! Man scores 24-portion pack of chicken for 8 cents
While many of us are feeling the food price pinch, this lucky TikTok user scored the ultimate discount.
Keenan Olivier from Cape Town scored the major win after finding a 24-portion bulk pack of chicken, priced at eight cents from Woolworths.
When the cashier scanned the item, Oliver was more than excited to pull out a 20-cent coin to pay.
After a little back and forth with the cashier, he actually ended up getting the chicken pack for free.
@keenanolivier021 ♬ original sound - Keenanolivier021
The video left many TikTok users laughing, while others were left utterly speechless.
@chevychase1209: then ppl say woolies is expensive😂😂😂you had to say keep the change😂😂
@yasaar86: 😳and here i told my daughter you cant buy anything with a 20cents. 😂
@kevinwendellcrumb: Bro's living in 1926😂
@ coachtshidi: how does it feel to be God's favorite child? 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺
