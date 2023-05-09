[LISTEN] What you need to know about annual leave from a legal perspective
Relebogile Mabotja interviews Kgomotso Mufamadi, Attorney and Labour Law Lecturer at the University of Johannesburg.
Legally, we're all entitled to annual leave, but do we really know the terms and conditions of them?
According to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, employees are entitled to 21 days of leave per leave cycle.
This could also be broken down into one day of leave per 17 days worked, or hour of leave per one hour of work.
Mufamadi adds that as much as we're entitled to leave, we need to have an understanding of the nature of the business – is now the right time to take leave? Has someone resigned? Is the workload heavy?
Although the law does not require it, Mufamadi says that should an employer deny leave requests, in order to create a harmonious environment, it's recommended to provide a reason for the denied request.
Be reasonable with leave requests.Kgomotso Mufamadi, Attorney and Labour Law Lecturer – University of Johannesburg
This is what recreates a work environment where all parties trust one another.Kgomotso Mufamadi, Attorney and Labour Law Lecturer – University of Johannesburg
Any employer is well within their rights to provide an employee with more [annual leave days], as long as an employer does not provide you with less.Kgomotso Mufamadi, Attorney and Labour Law Lecturer – University of Johannesburg
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] What you need to know about annual leave from a legal perspective
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_70108263_day-off-annual-leave-relaxation-holiday-vacation-concept.html
More from Lifestyle
I don't ask big business for money for the UDM, that's not me - Bantu Holomisa
United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa shares his money secrets, and talks politics, on 'Other People's Money'.Read More
[WATCH] You lucky chicken! Man scores 24-portion pack of chicken for 8 cents
The Cape Town man was more than pleased to pay with his 20-cent coin.Read More
Loneliness could be as deadly as smoking 15 cigarettes a day – US report
Loneliness is more than just a feeling.Read More
[LISTEN] Taste test: The Grillfather, 'the quality, taste and meal size' is love
'The Grillfather' in Mitchells Plain comes highly recommended after a delicious taste test.Read More
For heavens hake! First ever 3D printed ready-to-cook fish fillet is HERE!
Is this something that you would buy?Read More
Cape Town eatery SIBA bags another international award
Siba The Restaurant is owned and run by celebrity chef and author Siba Mtongana.Read More
[WATCH] Screaming kid REFUSES to sleep. Dad snaps fingers, kid instantly obeys
LOL! We can see who the disciplinarian is in this household.Read More
South Africa's screen time (10 hours/day) is the HIGHEST IN THE WORLD - study
Prof Kerry-Lynn Thomson (Nelson Mandela University) chats about a study saying South Africans spend about 10hrs a day on screens.Read More
Sick of spam calls? Truecaller is coming to WhatsApp!
Truecaller will soon help users spot spam calls on WhatsApp.Read More
More from Business
No error on new banknotes, misspelling was on OLD currency
The record is set straight by Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago and the Xitsonga National Language Body's Dr Arnold Mushwana.Read More
I don't ask big business for money for the UDM, that's not me - Bantu Holomisa
United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa shares his money secrets, and talks politics, on 'Other People's Money'.Read More
Panic around grid collapse: Poor planning and communication part of the problem
While crisis planning by government is poor, the probability of a national blackout is also low says Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex MD).Read More
[LISTEN] How can you use ChatGPT to enhance your business?
ChatGPT is an incredible piece of AI technology, and it could have positive implications for businesses.Read More
For heavens hake! First ever 3D printed ready-to-cook fish fillet is HERE!
Is this something that you would buy?Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Madiba averted all-out civil war in days after Chris Hani's murder
Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Plot to Save SA: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation" by Justice Malala.Read More
Alan Winde on loadshedding exemptions: 'It's the right ruling, but NOT feasible'
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the issue with the recent ruling on loadshedding exemptions comes down to feasibility.Read More
South African olive oil maker De Rustica crowned 'absolute best in the world'
Rob Still, owner of De Rustica Olive Estate, chats about winning in two categories at the EVOOLEUM Awards in Spain.Read More
39% of South Africans think their lives will get worse within 5 years: survey
If you are feeling down about life as a South African lately, you are not alone.Read More