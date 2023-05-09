[LISTEN] What you need to know about annual leave from a legal perspective





Relebogile Mabotja interviews Kgomotso Mufamadi, Attorney and Labour Law Lecturer at the University of Johannesburg.

Legally, we're all entitled to annual leave, but do we really know the terms and conditions of them?

According to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, employees are entitled to 21 days of leave per leave cycle.

This could also be broken down into one day of leave per 17 days worked, or hour of leave per one hour of work.

Mufamadi adds that as much as we're entitled to leave, we need to have an understanding of the nature of the business – is now the right time to take leave? Has someone resigned? Is the workload heavy?

Although the law does not require it, Mufamadi says that should an employer deny leave requests, in order to create a harmonious environment, it's recommended to provide a reason for the denied request.

Be reasonable with leave requests. Kgomotso Mufamadi, Attorney and Labour Law Lecturer – University of Johannesburg

This is what recreates a work environment where all parties trust one another. Kgomotso Mufamadi, Attorney and Labour Law Lecturer – University of Johannesburg

Any employer is well within their rights to provide an employee with more [annual leave days], as long as an employer does not provide you with less. Kgomotso Mufamadi, Attorney and Labour Law Lecturer – University of Johannesburg

