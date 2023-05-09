No error on new banknotes, misspelling was on OLD currency
Bruce Whitfield interviews Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago and Dr Arnold Mushwana, Chairperson of the Xitsonga National Language Body.
- There has been debate about the different spelling of a word on the new R100 note
- The South African Reserve Bank and the Xitsonga National Language Body explain why the spelling was changed
The different spelling of a word on our new R100 note has sparked debate among Xitsonga (Tsonga) speakers.
Bruce Whitfield finds out what the reason is, and that the NEW spelling is actually the correct one.
Dr Arnold Mushwana, Chairperson of the Xitsonga National Language Body explains that the Xitsonga spelling error occurred on the old banknote.
On the old notes, the spelling of Reserve Bank is "banginkulu" while on the new currency the second "n" is dropped and the compound noun is "bangikulu".
May 9, 2023
There was an error on the old banknotes and the new ones are correctly written, confirms Mushwana.
There is a debate about this he acknowledges, but emphasizes that language is dynamic.
When we did our research, we realised that the 'n' which was there cannot be accounted for, so that's the reason why we decided to advise the Reserve Bank to drop that 'n'.Dr Arnold Mushwana, Chair - Xitsonga National Language Body
Our languages - especially our African languages - are still developing... so as we do research as academics we realise that some of the things we are used to are incorrect, and in terms of the structure of the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) we are mandated to correct the mistakes that are there...Dr Arnold Mushwana, Chair - Xitsonga National Language Body
...so at least we can account, because previously different people from different geographical areas were writing the adjectives differently (in this case).Dr Arnold Mushwana, Chair - Xitsonga National Language Body
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago affirms the role of the PanSALB.
As he puts it, the practice in the Reserve Bank is that they are not the owner or masters of language.
We are economists - we compile data, we beat the data until it confesses (!), that is our job.Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank
When it comes to language we decided that we will follow the protocols in government, and the protocols say the arbiter of language is the Pan South African Language Board, and this Board by the way, didn't just pronounce on the Xitsonga language, they pronounced on all the languages that appear on our notes and our coins.Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank
Because the speakers of these different languages may think their native tongue is downgraded when for instance it appears on a lower denomination and not the R200 note, the PanSALB advised the Reserve Bank to rotate them across the coins and notes.
"We have 11 official languages and they couldn't fit on one banknote" quips the Sarb governor.
As the new banknotes circulate among the old ones, Xitsonga speakers will come across both spellings of the corrected compound word, he noted.
