Latest Local
No error on new banknotes, misspelling was on OLD currency The record is set straight by Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago and the Xitsonga National Language Body's Dr Arnold Mushwana. 9 May 2023 9:00 PM
Panic around grid collapse: Poor planning and communication part of the problem While crisis planning by government is poor, the probability of a national blackout is also low says Peter Attard Montalto (Intell... 9 May 2023 7:11 PM
'City's R860 million plan to stop crime not effective without adequate policing' In Cape Town, technology is placed on a pedestal as the means by which we will solve our crime problems, says a UCT Criminologist. 9 May 2023 4:50 PM
View all Local
'Coalitions are here to stay, parties need to find compromises' - Corné Mulder Coalitions seem to be a significant feature of our political reality in many major metros. 9 May 2023 1:49 PM
Scopa to interrogate André de Ruyter's corruption allegations at Eskom Scopa is looking to determine whether it should initiate an inquiry into the corruption and maladministration allegations made by... 9 May 2023 6:52 AM
Phalatse resolute about lifting lid on ponzi scheme allegations against Gwamanda Phalatse told Eyewitness News that the DA was assisting the victims of Gwamanda who have incriminating evidence regarding his alle... 8 May 2023 6:35 AM
View all Politics
I don't ask big business for money for the UDM, that's not me - Bantu Holomisa United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa shares his money secrets, and talks politics, on 'Other People's Money'. 9 May 2023 7:33 PM
[LISTEN] What you need to know about annual leave from a legal perspective Legally, we're all entitled to annual leave, but the way in which we manage it is important. 9 May 2023 3:45 PM
[LISTEN] How can you use ChatGPT to enhance your business? ChatGPT is an incredible piece of AI technology, and it could have positive implications for businesses. 9 May 2023 3:09 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] You lucky chicken! Man scores 24-portion pack of chicken for 8 cents The Cape Town man was more than pleased to pay with his 20-cent coin. 9 May 2023 2:44 PM
Loneliness could be as deadly as smoking 15 cigarettes a day – US report Loneliness is more than just a feeling. 9 May 2023 1:29 PM
[LISTEN] Taste test: The Grillfather, 'the quality, taste and meal size' is love 'The Grillfather' in Mitchells Plain comes highly recommended after a delicious taste test. 9 May 2023 1:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Motorbike racer AJ Venter flying the SA flag at the Isle of Man TT The Isle of Man is run in a time-trial format on public roads closed to the public with riders reaching speeds in excess 200kmh. 9 May 2023 8:14 PM
Football clinics: Arminia Bielefeld aiming for long term relationship with SA The programme is focused on under-17s in Mpumalanga involving former SA international Delron Buckley and U17 coach, Tom Schuetz. 9 May 2023 8:00 PM
DHL Stormers captain chats URC semi-finals, ticket sales and his last game Steven Kitshoff chats about the DHL Stormers vs Connacht semi-final game on Saturday and how it might be his last game. 9 May 2023 10:37 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Tom Cruise says King Charles can be his 'wingman', Maverick-style From one pilot to another, Tom Cruise gives King Charles a heartfelt speech. 8 May 2023 2:15 PM
Spotify notes streaming spike for Backstreet Boys ahead of SA tour It comes as fellow 90s popstars Westlife today announced they've added two South African dates to their current world tour. 8 May 2023 1:51 PM
[WATCH] Popular kids' show 'Bluey' under fire for fat-shaming and fatphobia Popular Australian children's TV show 'Bluey' has edited an episode after concerns that it was potentially fat-shaming characters. 8 May 2023 11:16 AM
View all Entertainment
For heavens hake! First ever 3D printed ready-to-cook fish fillet is HERE! Is this something that you would buy? 9 May 2023 12:55 PM
Iran executes two 'Quran burners' and 'atheism promoters' for blasphemy On Monday morning, Yousef Mehrad and Sadrollah Fazeli-Zar were hanged. 9 May 2023 10:55 AM
Woman survives 5 days lost in wilderness by DRINKING WINE and EATING SWEETS Who knew eating sweets and drinking wine could save your life? 9 May 2023 9:42 AM
View all World
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Madiba averted all-out civil war in days after Chris Hani's murder Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Plot to Save SA: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation" by Justice Malala. 9 May 2023 11:00 AM
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
View all Opinion
Panic around grid collapse: Poor planning and communication part of the problem

9 May 2023 7:11 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
SA Economy
Cyril Ramaphosa
Loadshedding
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Peter Attard Montalto
stage 8
National grid

While crisis planning by government is poor, the probability of a national blackout is also low says Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex MD).

Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Managing Director at Intellidex.