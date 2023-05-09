Home arrow_forward Business fiber_manual_record Local fiber_manual_record Politics Panic around grid collapse: Poor planning and communication part of the problem 9 May 2023 7:11 PM by Paula Luckhoff Tags: SA Economy Cyril Ramaphosa Loadshedding The Money Show Bruce Whitfield Peter Attard Montalto stage 8 National grid Share This: While crisis planning by government is poor, the probability of a national blackout is also low says Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex MD). Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Managing Director at Intellidex.</i <p><strong>- There's a growing sense of panic in South Africa about what happens in the event of a national power grid failure</strong></p><p><strong>- Serious harm is being done to the country, and the government is wilfully ignoring it says Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto</strong></p><hr /><figure class="figure"> <img src="https://cdn.primedia.co.za/primedia-broadcasting/image/upload/c_limit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_700/ecvgugysqvxww5b0ur63.jpg" itemprop="image" class="figure__img" data-id="199786" alt="Picture: © missisya/123rf.com"> <figcaption class="figure__caption">Picture: © missisya/123rf.com</figcaption> </figure><p>South Africa's crisis planning for the possibility of a complete breakdown of the national power grid is woefully inadequate says Peter Attard Montalto, Managing Director at Intellidex.</p><div id='div-gpt-ad-8343936-3' align="center"> <script> (function() { if(window.innerWidth <= 649){ pg.atq.push(function() {window.googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8343936-3'); })}); } })(); </script> </div><p>Serious harm is being done to the country, and the government is wilfully ignoring it Attard writes in an article for <a href="https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/columnists/2023-05-08-peter-attard-montalto-taking-a-calm-stance-in-the-face-of-the-storm/">BusinessLIVE</a>.</p> <p>While the risk of blackout was underestimated until about two to three months ago, it is now being OVERESTIMATED by many, he believes.</p><blockquote class="blockquote"> <p>There's been a lot of misinformation going about, a lot of conspiracy theories in financial markets... There's been a really incorrect view that somehow blackouts are far more likely at lower loadshedding stages...</p> <cite class="blockquote__cite">Peter Attard Montalto, MD - Intellidex</cite> </blockquote><p>Government and Eskom have not helped themselves by dismissing the total blackout scenario in the past as opposed to focusing attention on a fair amount of planning, Montalto adds.</p> <p>At the same time the probability of this outcome is in the region of a couple of percentage points and not higher, he says.</p><blockquote class="blockquote"> <p>I think people underestimate the impact this will have even as they're overestimating the probability... It's very much a tail risk if things go dramatically wrong and they lose control of the grid...</p> <cite class="blockquote__cite">Peter Attard Montalto, MD - Intellidex</cite> </blockquote><blockquote class="blockquote"> <p>All eyes now are on the IRP (Integrated Resource Plan), the electricity planning document that's meant to come out, as well as on the Necom electricity reforms which ARE moving, I think. The problem obviously is the skepticism around it; people will only believe that once they see actual energy coming on-grid and lower stages of loadshedding.

Peter Attard Montalto, MD - Intellidex

Montalto says this is unlikely to happen until well into the second half of 2024.

Listen to the interview at the top of the article 