[LISTEN] How can you use ChatGPT to enhance your business?
Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Dean Furman, CEO of 1064 degrees.
-
ChatGPT can be used by businesses
-
Furman says it can make people’s jobs much easier
-
He adds the potential uses are endless
As ChatGPT has seemed to be getting more and more sophisticated, some people have worried that it could be coming for their jobs.
Furman says we should not be concerned about it taking our jobs, but rather look at how it can make our jobs easier and more efficient.
It replaces a lot of the work that you don’t really want to do.Dean Furman, CEO of 1064 degrees
He adds that it can make the lives of small business owners much easier, as they can get help from ChatGPT to take on tasks they do not have the capacity to do.
Furman says the list of what ChatGPT can do, from crafting a business plan to giving strategic advice, is endless.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] How can you use ChatGPT to enhance your business?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_188927896_3d-rendering-blue-robotic-assistant-or-artificial-intelligence-robot-connect-with-human.html?vti=m4z4ieyfk4zaayqz4s-1-50
