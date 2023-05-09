'City's R860 million plan to stop crime not effective without adequate policing'
John Maytham interviews Dr. Simon Howell, Criminologist at the University of Cape Town.
- Over the next three years, the City of Cape Town plans to spend R860 million on new technology
- This includes drones, dash and body cameras, as well as CCTVs
- This is all in an attempt to curb crime in the city
The City of Cape town has forked out R860 million over the next three years on new technology, including drones, dash and body cameras, as well as CCTVs in the hopes of reducing crime in the city.
RELATED: City of Cape Town forks out R30 million for gunshot detection drones
Howell says that the implementation of the technology is situational dependent based on how well it's integrated into a larger policing exercise.
He adds that unless the technology is used in an approach that utilises the data in a useful manner and is acted upon on a strategic level, it will not be useful.
In his opinion, the City of Cape Town is placing technology on a pedestal as a means to solving crime, instead of dealing with the root of the problem.
If technology is deployed by itself, it doesn't really do anything.Dr. Simon Howell, Criminologist – University of Cape Town
It depends on an effective police force or an effective follow-up by the police.Dr. Simon Howell, Criminologist – University of Cape Town
In the City of Cape Town, technology is placed on a pedestal as the means by which we will solve our crime problems.Dr. Simon Howell, Criminologist – University of Cape Town
In South Africa, we have a problem with integrating things generally, especially in government.Dr. Simon Howell, Criminologist – University of Cape Town
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : pexels: Scott Webb
