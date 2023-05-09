



JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it's hopeful that the life sentence the Tsakane graveyard rapist, Petetona Lebele, has received, will send a message.

Earlier this month he pleaded guilty to having kidnapped and raped four girls and women between 2017 and 2019.

Lebele accosted them on their way to and from school and dragged them into the Tsakane graveyard.

The youngest were just seven and 12.

He was on Tuesday given a life sentence by Judge Portia Phahlane in the Pretoria High Court, sitting in Benoni.

She found the aggravating factors in the case outweighed the mitigating factors and there were no substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence.

"Accordingly, I cannot find any truly convincing reasons and justification why this court should depart from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence and I can find no other suitable sentence than the one of life imprisonment."

The NPA’s Lumka Mahanjane said that they welcomed the sentence.

"As the State, we welcome the sentence and we hope the sentence will send a strong message that such gruesome crimes will not be tolerated but will be prosecuted. The man raped children - the youngest was seven-years-old."

This article first appeared on EWN : NPA hopes Tsakane graveyard rapist's hefty sentence will send a message