Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 09 May 2023

10 May 2023 5:55 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Lotto PowerBall

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 09 May 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 02, 04, 16, 17, 34 PB: 19

PowerBall Plus: 04, 26, 37, 40, 45 PB: 04

For more details visit the National Lottery website.


This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 09 May 2023




