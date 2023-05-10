PowerBall results: Tuesday, 09 May 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 09 May 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 02, 04, 16, 17, 34 PB: 19
PowerBall Plus: 04, 26, 37, 40, 45 PB: 04
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 09/05/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 9, 2023
#PowerBall: 02, 04, 16, 17, 34#PowerBall: 19#PowerBallPLUS: 04, 26, 37, 40, 45#PowerBall: 04 pic.twitter.com/mMsSoksmp6
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 09/05/23' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 9, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/Tj6Yxqj4zE
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 09 May 2023
