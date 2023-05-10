Parliament's tourism committee accuses De Lille of nepotism at SA Tourism
JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s portfolio committee on tourism has torn into Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille following a clash over governance issues at SA Tourism.
De Lille appeared before the committee on Tuesday night during the second day of SA Tourism’s Africa's Travel Indaba in Durban.
The meeting - initially meant to see SA Tourism’s annual performance plan for the 2023/24 financial year - collapsed after the portfolio committee couldn't get answers from department officials.
The portfolio committee on tourism has accused De Lille of nepotism.
This comes after the committee raised red flags about the appointment of former Wesgro executives Tim Harris and Zwelibanzi Mntambo to the interim board of SA Tourism.
Harris, Mntambo and Kholeka Zama were roped into the state agency after the previous boars was dissolved.
This means two of the three interim board members were previously at Wesgro - the official tourism, trade and investment agency for the Western Cape.
The committee’s Anthony Matumba expressed concern about the development.
“How do we then have Wesgrow leading as a team. Can we really continue with the nepotism that we can touch, and feel, and see and hear?"
The contentious Tottenham Hotspur deal threw SA Tourism into disarray - leaving the agency with a leadership vacuum.
Meanwhile, delegates at Africa’s Travel Indaba are set to go ahead with the business of the day despite the heated exchange between tourism officials and the committee.
