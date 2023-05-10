Cape Town welcomes RECORD number of FREE SPENDING cruise ship passengers





John Maytham chats to Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander about the cruise season and its success.

• The cruise season started in October 2022 and ends in May 2023

• Our beautiful city welcomed more than 145 000 passengers (and 42 000 crew members), making it a record-breaking cruise season

• A study is being conducted to examine the amount of spending on-and-off cruise liners during these visits

Cape Town is having a 'fantastic' cruise-ship season, says Stander.

She says the city's tourism industry has now 'fully recovered' from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Standers says the successful season is partly due to the large number of turnaround visits coming into Cape Town, giving ships the chance to restock while visitors can explore the City.

We've really, really had a great season. The number of passengers and crew... we also measure the number of turnaround visits because that means we get a much higher spend per passenger. Turnaround visits are where the ship rests for a bit to restock and be cleaned while passengers roam the City. So, we also have a wonderful opportunity with turnaround visits to get local products on board. Wrenelle Stander, CEO - Wesgro

Cape Town's cruise terminal has a capacity for 300 000 passengers and the aim is to double this number for future seasons.

